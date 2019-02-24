Mi Mix 3 5G has been officially unveiled at the pre-MWC conference in Barcelona, Spain. The new Xiaomi phone is touted to be "one of the world's first commercially available 5G smartphones." It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC along with an Snapdragon X50 5G modem that is touted to deliver 20 times sustained performance. The modem is claimed to enable 2Gbps+ peak download speed on a 5G network. This means the Mi Mix 5G is capable of downloading a 15-minute 1080p (256MB) video in a second or 26 MP3 files (320Kbps) in a second. Alongside the Mi Mix 5G, Xiaomi announced the debut of the Mi 9 and Mi LED Smart Bulb.

Mi Mix 3 5G price

The Mi Mix 3 5G price starts at EUR 599 (roughly Rs.48,300). Xiaomi has tied up with UK Three, Orange, Sunrise, Telefonica, Tim, and Vodafone. Moreover, the Mi Mix 3 5G will go on sale starting May this year through Authorised Mi Stores, Mi.com, and select retail channels.

In addition to the Mi Mix 3 5G, Xiaomi at its pre-MWC conference announced the global launch of the Mi 9. The flagship model that was unveiled in China earlier this week with a triple rear camera setup, fifth-generation in-display fingerprint sensor, 90.7-percent screen-to-body ratio, and 20W wireless charging support.

The Xiaomi Mi 9 price in the global markets has been set at EUR 449 (roughly Rs. 36,200) for the base 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model will be available at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 40,200).

Pre-orders for the Mi 9 in Spain have already been started through Authorised Mi Stores, Mi.com, Cdiscount, Darty, and Fnac.

To recall, the Mi 9 price in China is set at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 31,700) for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant, whereas the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage model comes at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 35,000). Xiaomi also brought the Mi 9 Transparent Edition in the Chinese market with a price tag of CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 42,300).

Additionally, Xiaomi launched the Mi LED Smart Bulb at its pre-MWC conference with a price tag of EUR 19.9 (roughly Rs. 1.600). It will be available in White and colour options.

Mi Mix 3 5G specifications, features

The Mi Mix 3 5G is touted to continue the Mi Mix 3 legacy, including the ceramic body and the slider mechanism. This means aside from the new chipset and 5G support, the Mi Mix 3 5G has the same hardware as of the original Mi Mix 3 that debuted in China back in October last year.

To highlight how 5G is going to transform the user experience, Xiaomi at its conference showcased a 5G video call demo -- powered by Orange.

"When we look at the opportunity ahead of us for 5G, we see an opportunity to create winners and to bring change to the mobile industry, we believe Xiaomi is one of those companies," said Cristiano Amon, President, Qualcomm, at the Xiaomi event.

The Mi Mix 3 5G features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 93.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. As we mentioned, unlike the Mi Mix 3, the Mi Mix 3 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with a Snapdragon X50 5G modem. There is also a hybrid cooling system and a four-sided curved ceramic body.

Xiaomi has provided a dual rear camera setup on the Mi Mix 3 5G along with two 12-megapixel sensors enabling 960fps video recording and AI scene detection. For selfies, the smartphone has a dual camera setup at the front -- available on top of the magnetic slider. The dual selfie camera setup has a 24-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The frontal sensor supports AI live selfie video bokeh.

The Mi Mix 3 5G has a rear fingerprint sensor and sports a dedicated Google Assistant button. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

Alongside supporting Quick Charge 4+, the Mi Mix 3 5G packs a 3,800mAh battery.

