Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Mi MIX 2s to Sport Snapdragon 845 SoC, Xiaomi Reconfirms in Video Teaser

 
, 03 March 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Mi MIX 2s to Sport Snapdragon 845 SoC, Xiaomi Reconfirms in Video Teaser

Photo Credit: Xiaomi/ MiaoPai.com

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Mi MIX 2s will be launched on March 27
  • The smartphone will bear a bezel-less display
  • Xiaomi has once again teased the Snapdragon 845 SoC

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2s launch is set for March 27, and Chinese company has released a new teaser about the flagship smartphone. We already knew the smartphone would be powered by Qualcomm's new top-of-the-line mobile processor, the Snapdragon 845 SoC, recently seen unveiled in the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, apart from the Sony Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact. The company's teaser doesn't reveal anything knew, but just reconfirm the use of the Snapdragon 845 SoC - one of the smartphone's biggest highlight.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2s teaser, posted on Chinese video sharing website MiaoPai.com, spells out the 8, 4, and 5 of the Snapdragon 845 SoC in sign language. Not much else has been teased by the company yet, beyond the AnTuTu score (273741) - back when it had announced the March 27 launch. We can of course expect the smartphone to take forward the bezel-less design of the original, pioneering Mi MIX, launched back in October, 2016 as a concept phone. Its successor - the Mi MIX 2 - was launched as a commercial device in September last year.

The first leak of the Mi MIX 2s had indicated it would be feature an iPhone X-like notch on top of the display, for the same purpose as the Apple smartphone - to fit the host of front facing sensors modern smartphones employ, including the front camera and proximity sensor. The reported move to follow Apple's design decision would be controversial, not in the least because Xiaomi poked fun at the Cupertino giant at the launch of the Mi MIX 2.

More recent leaks claim the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2s would sport an under-display fingerprint sensor, and moves the 'notch' to the right side - a design different from the iPhone X, which has it in the centre. It was also tipped to sport a 5.99-inch display, up to 8GB of RAM, 12-megapixel dual camera, 256GB of built-in storage, and support for global 4G LTE bands. It is said to bear a 4400mAh battery - though another leak claims it bears a 3400mAh battery, and adds that AI features will be brought to the camera. The latest Mi MIX 2s leak also tips the use of a Samsung-built OLED display

For the latest smartphone launches by Samsung, Nokia, Sony, Asus, and other MWC 2018 announcements, visit our MWC hub.

Further reading: Android, Mobiles, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
MWC 2018: The Highs, the Lows, and the Many New Faces of Android
Mi MIX 2s to Sport Snapdragon 845 SoC, Xiaomi Reconfirms in Video Teaser
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Best Smartwatch Under Rs.1000
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pre-Bookings via Offline Partners Begin
  2. EU Piles Pressure on Internet Giants to Remove Extremist Content
  3. Nokia 8110 (2018) First Impressions
  4. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Will Be Launched In India at These Prices
  5. Asus ZenFone 5z and ZenFone 5 (2018) First Impressions
  6. Samsung Galaxy S9+ Beats Google Pixel 2's DxOMark Camera Ranking
  7. Reliance Big TV HD Channels Effectively Free With HEVC Set-Top Box
  8. Xiaomi Hints at Smaller, Cheaper Mi TV Model for Indian Market
  9. Xiaomi Teases Snapdragon 845 SoC in Mi MIX 2s on Video
  10. Nintendo Switch Turns One - Should You Buy It Now?
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.