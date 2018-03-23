Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S Teased in a Pacific Rim: Uprising Promotion Video, Shows Front Panel

 
, 23 March 2018
Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S Teased in a Pacific Rim: Uprising Promotion Video, Shows Front Panel

Photo Credit: Jed John/ YouTube

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S has been teased in a Pacific Rim promotion
  • The teaser promotes Pacific Rim: Uprising alongside showing the Mi MIX 2S
  • It flaunts the front of the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S has been teased again. But this time, the company has released a video that is not similar to any of the previous teasers and is not hinting any features of the upcoming smartphone. Instead, it reveals what appears to be a movie tie-in - promoting the upcoming Pacific Rim: Uprising action film. The official teaser also does give a glimpse of the Mi MIX 2S at the end to maintain its hype ahead of the March 27 launch.

The video teaser, which has been published by a YouTube user, appears to be a cross-promotion effort to not just promote the arrival of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S but also to preview Pacific Rim: Uprising - the sequel to 2013 science-fiction film Pacific Rim. It begins with a Jaeger (a massive building sized fighting machine) and a Kaiju (a giant interdimensional monster) that will be a part of the film that is released in India on Friday. However, the over one-minute video flaunts the Mi MIX 2S for few seconds at the end.

In line with the recent rumours, the minimal appearance of the Mi MIX 2S in the Pacific Rim video shows its near-bezel-less display with a curved glass panel on top.

 

As per the previous teasers, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S is expected to come with an advanced face recognition technology and AI camera features, including scene recognition and an enhanced beautification mode. The smartphone is also confirmed to come with wireless charging support and is likely to include a Snapdragon 845 SoC.

If we believe some recent leaks, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S will come with a 5.99-inch display, up to 8GB of RAM, 256GB of onboard storage, 12-megapixel vertically-placed dual rear camera setup, and a 4400mAh battery. It also lately rumoured to feature an under-display fingerprint sensor, though we can expect a rear-facing fingerprint sensor as well.

Further reading: Android, Mobiles, Pacific Rim Uprising, Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S
