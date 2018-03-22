Xiaomi on Wednesday released two new video teasers for its upcoming Mi MIX 2S smartphone. Posted on Weibo, both teasers hint towards two major upcoming features of the handset. The first teaser shows popular artists like Van Gogh along with an unlock button that points towards an upgraded face recognition expected on the phone. The second teaser shows famous paintings and certain camera functions that hint towards the presence of a new AI-based scene recognition feature.

The two teasers, posted originally on Xiaomi's official Weibo, come in the wake of the Mi MIX 2S' impending launch in China on March 27. Successor to last year's Mi MIX 2, the upcoming phone is not expected to be too much of a departure - in terms of design - compared to the former. The phone, although, is reported to sport an iPhone X-like vertical dual camera setup on the back. Further, recent rumours had suggested the presence of a front-facing notch for the selfie camera, while official teaser images have since refuted the claim.

Apart from that, Xiaomi has officially confirmed that the Mi MIX 2S will have support for wireless charging (possibly Qi standard); the Mi MIX 2S will thus sport a glass back panel.

In terms of internals, Xiaomi has said that the smartphone will sport the latest flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with an AnTuTu score of 273,741. Launch date of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S has been set for March 27 in Shanghai, China. We can expect pricing, availability, and an extensive list of features to be announced at the announcement next week.