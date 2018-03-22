Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S Face Recognition, AI Camera Features Teased by Company

 
, 22 March 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S Face Recognition, AI Camera Features Teased by Company

Highlights

  • The phone is suggested to have upgraded face unlock tech
  • It will also come with certain scene recognition features
  • Launch event is set for March 27 in China

Xiaomi on Wednesday released two new video teasers for its upcoming Mi MIX 2S smartphone. Posted on Weibo, both teasers hint towards two major upcoming features of the handset. The first teaser shows popular artists like Van Gogh along with an unlock button that points towards an upgraded face recognition expected on the phone. The second teaser shows famous paintings and certain camera functions that hint towards the presence of a new AI-based scene recognition feature.

The two teasers, posted originally on Xiaomi's official Weibo, come in the wake of the Mi MIX 2S' impending launch in China on March 27. Successor to last year's Mi MIX 2, the upcoming phone is not expected to be too much of a departure - in terms of design - compared to the former. The phone, although, is reported to sport an iPhone X-like vertical dual camera setup on the back. Further, recent rumours had suggested the presence of a front-facing notch for the selfie camera, while official teaser images have since refuted the claim.

Apart from that, Xiaomi has officially confirmed that the Mi MIX 2S will have support for wireless charging (possibly Qi standard); the Mi MIX 2S will thus sport a glass back panel.

In terms of internals, Xiaomi has said that the smartphone will sport the latest flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with an AnTuTu score of 273,741. Launch date of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S has been set for March 27 in Shanghai, China. We can expect pricing, availability, and an extensive list of features to be announced at the announcement next week.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Android, Mobiles, Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S, Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S specifications
Instagram Users Can Now Add Hashtag, Profile Links in Bios
BMW to Double Self-Driving Car Testing Fleet Despite US Fatality
Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S Face Recognition, AI Camera Features Teased by Company
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Ebay Flash Sale
TRENDING
  1. MIUI 9.5 Is Heading to These 30 Xiaomi Smartphones
  2. OnePlus 6 Might Be Company's Most Expensive Phone Yet, New Leak Suggests
  3. WhatsApp Co-Founder Says It's Time to Delete Facebook
  4. LinkedIn Reveals the Top 25 Companies Where India Wants to Work
  5. Redmi 5A to Go on Sale in India Today at 12pm via Flipkart, Mi.com
  6. Acer Launches Predator Orion 9000 Gaming Desktop in India
  7. Microsoft and Nvidia Tech to Bring Photorealistic Games With Ray Tracing
  8. Samsung The Frame TV Review
  9. Mark Zuckerberg Apologises for Mistakes With User Data, Vows Curbs
  10. H1B Visa Application Process Starts April 2, Premium Processing Suspended
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.