Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S Now Receiving Android Pie-Based MIUI 10 Stable Update

, 17 October 2018
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S Now Receiving Android Pie-Based MIUI 10 Stable Update

In September, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S received Android P Beta through MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM version 8.9.7

Highlights

  • Xiaomi has started rolling out Android Pie for the Mi Mix 2S
  • The update is coming through MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM
  • It also brings the September Android security patch

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S has started receiving Android 9.0 Pie thanks to the latest MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM that is now being rolled out. The new update that comes in the form of MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM v10.0.3.0 PDGMIFH also includes the September Android security patch as well as new Android Pie features. Several Mi Mix 2S users have reported the receipt of the Android Pie update. However, the new version is rolling out in phases and may take some time to reach your device. The new development notably comes months after the Mi Mix 2S earlier received Android P Beta through MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM version 8.9.7.

As reported by various users, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S is receiving Android Pie through the fresh MIUI 10 Global Stable update. The screenshots available on MIUI forums show that the update also brings the September Android security patch. Also, there are the core new MIUI 10 features like the AI Portrait mode and new Recents view, as well as the new MIUI Notes app.

You can check for the latest update on your Mi Mix 2S by going to Settings > About phone > System update. Alternatively, you can download the Android Pie Recovery ROM that brings the latest MIUI 10 on the Mi Mix 2S. It is advisable to back up your data before beginning the update process.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Impressions

Notably, the Mi Mix 2S is among the handsets that are a part of Google's Project Treble that is aimed to enable faster software updates. The handset is also a part of the handful of models that were selected for the Android P Beta programme earlier this year. Moreover, the Mi Mix 2S looks to be the first Xiaomi phone to get Android Pie.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S, Android Pie, MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM, MIUI 10, MIUI, Xiaomi
