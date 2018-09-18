Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S, Mi 8 Now Receiving MIUI 10 Global Stable ROMs

After bringing the latest experience for the Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi Y2, Xiaomi has now apparently added the Mi Mix 2S and Mi 8 to the list of devices getting MIUI 10 Global update. The new update is initially available in the form of two separate recovery ROMs for the Mi Mix 2S and Mi 8, an over-the-air (OTA) package is likely to hit both devices in the coming days. Announced in June, MIUI 10 Global ROM is the global version of the MIUI 10 update that was launched in China in May. The new custom ROM brings artificial intelligence-based AI Portrait mode and as well as full-screen display gestures and all-new Recents view. It is also claimed to enhance the system performance by delivering faster and smoother results over its predecessor.

Folks at XDA Developers have managed to provide the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM packages for the Mi Mix 2S and Mi 8. These are available in the form of recovery ROMs and are based on Android Oreo. Notably, flashing a recovery ROM won't wipe your data or files from the device. It is, however, still recommended to back up your content before proceeding for the update.

Since the MIUI 10 Global is already available in the form of recovery ROMs for the Mi Mix 2S and Mi 8, we can safely speculate that an OTA update for both handsets will also arrive in the coming days.

With MIUI 10 Global ROM, you'll get the AI Portrait mode that adds a bokeh effect to your shots. There are also full-screen gestures that are available across the custom experience. Further, Xiaomi has provided the new Recents view on MIUI 10. The new Recents view is inspired by the MIUI Notes app and stacks all the cards on the screen.

As we mentioned, this isn't the first time when Xiaomi has brought MIUI 10 Global to its devices. The Beijing-based company recently brought the fresh experience for the Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi Y2 users. It also earlier this month released the MIUI 10 China Stable ROM, which is the region-specific version of the latest MIUI version, for a list of models, including the Mi Mix 2S, Mi 8, Mi 8 Explorer, Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Pro, Mi Note 2, and Mi 6X.