While its official launch is just a couple of weeks away, Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S has been leaked again in some live photos that point towards the presence of wireless charging support. The leaked photos also show a vertically placed dual rear camera setup, similar to the one featured on the iPhone X. Xiaomi has scheduled the Mi MIX 2S launch for March 27 at an event, which is likely to take place in China.

As per the leaked photos that have surfaced on Weibo, sourced by folks at SlashLeaks, the Mi MIX 2S will continue the charm of sporting a thin-bezel display from its predecessors. The upper and side bezels of the smartphone appear to be significantly thinner than the bottom bezel. This suggests that the bottom of the smartphone will have the room of the front camera sensor. Additionally, the photo showing the front of the Mi MIX 2S shows an earpiece. Xiaomi might have included ambient light and proximity sensors on the bottom, alongside the selfie camera.

The back of the Mi MIX 2S appears to have a glossy appeal, which is likely to be glass panel - supporting wireless charging out of the box. Xiaomi joined the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) in September last year to start adding Qi standard-based wireless charging technology on its key devices. Earlier this month, an official teaser already confirmed wireless charging support on the Mi MIX 2S. A recent rumour even claimed that Xiaomi is planning to offer 7.5W wireless charging on the Mi 7 that is expected to be based on the Qi Specification Version 1.1. Notably, the latest iPhone lineup already has this Qi specification version to offer fast wireless charging when using a compatible charging pad.

Apart from the upgraded front and back, the leaked photos of the Mi MIX 2S also show the vertically dual rear camera setup. The Redmi Note 5 Pro already brought a similar-positioned dual camera setup, which seems to be highly inspired by the iPhone X.

If we believe some previously rumoured specifications, the Mi MIX 2S will come with a 6.01-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display, Snapdragon 845 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and a 4400mAh battery. The smartphone also lately found to include a 4000mAh battery.