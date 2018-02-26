Xiaomi on Sunday announced that the company's next smartphone - Mi MIX 2S - will be announced at a launch event to be held on March 27, most likely in China. The phone will sport the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and, according to the official invite poster, has an AnTuTu score of 273,741. Earlier reports had suggested that the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S will be the world's first phone to feature the flagship Snapdragon 845 SoC.

The smartphone giant posted an image of the official invite on Chinese social networking portal Weibo. Apart from the launch date, use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, and AnTuTu score, the image does not reveal much about the upcoming Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S. However, previous reports have suggested specifications such as a large 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) 18:9 display, 8GB RAM, 256GB inbuilt storage, 3400mAh battery, and Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box.

Alongside internal specifications, recent leaks have specified certain AI features that enables the phone's image sensors to provide scene recognition support. Further to that, we can expect the phone to feature a Sony IMX363 sensor with exclusive features such as "chroma flash", "automatic HDR", and "object tracking". It also seems that the Mi MIX 2S might be the company's first smartphone with an under display fingerprint sensor; the recently launched Vivo X20 Plus UD was the first one to feature this technology.

Another recent report had claimed that the phone would sport a front-facing notch much like the one seen on the iPhone X. That's not all; the phone will reportedly also borrow certain gesture controls like "swipe up and pause" from Apple's flagship smartphone.