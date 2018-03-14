Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S to Have AI Camera Features, Teaser Hints

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S has now been teased with some artificial intelligence (AI) based camera features. While the new Mi MIX handset is set to debut on March 27, Xiaomi has released three new teaser images showing clapping hands and revealing AI camera features. The new teasers come days after the Chinese company showcased the presence of a Snapdragon 845 SoC on the Mi MIX 2S through a video teaser.

The clapping hands featured on the fresh teaser images, which have been posted on Weibo, suggest a high-speed videography experience of the Mi MIX 2S. It could be something like 4K video recording support at 60fps frame rate or 720p at 480fps slow-mo feature. This will, of course, not compete against the Super Slow-Mo of the Samsung Galaxy S9 that enables 720p video recording at whopping 960fps. Nevertheless, the speculated slow-mo feature on the Mi MIX 2S will make it a highly competitive option against various Android flagships, including the Pixel 2 XL that has 720p at 240fps.

Photo Credit: Weibo

If not the slow-mo feature, the clapping hands on the latest teasers are likely to hint a faster autofocus experience on the Mi MIX 2S than last year's Mi MIX 2. A recently leaked custom ROM hinted at a Sony IMX363 image sensor on the Mi MIX 2S. This sensor was last seen on the ZenFone 5Z with 12-megapixel resolution and phase detection autofocus (PDAF) technology.

One of the latest teaser images also reveal some AI camera features. These features are expected to bring an enhanced beautification mode as well as text and image recognition capabilities.

As per some ongoing rumours, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S will come with a 5.99-inch display, up to 8GB of RAM, 12-megapixel dual rear camera setup, 256GB of inbuilt storage, and 4400mAh battery. The smartphone also lately teased with wireless charging support and is rumoured to include an under-display fingerprint sensor. Similarly, a recently leaked image of the Mi MIX 2S shows an iPhone X-like vertical dual rear camera.