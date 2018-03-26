Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S to Sport Ceramic Body, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, Says CEO

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S launch on March 27 is just around the corner and Xiaomi fans are waiting with bated breath to witness the Chinese phone maker's next big innovation in smartphone design. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun on Monday took to Chinese social website Weibo to officially confirm that the Mi MIX 2S will be launched with a curved ceramic body on all four sides. He also said that a variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB inbuilt storage will be announced at the event.

In two posts on Weibo, CEO Lei Jun confirmed the arrival of the Mi MIX 2S at an event slated for March 27 in China. While he mentioned just a couple of features including the design material, Snapdragon 845 SoC, and RAM/ ROM specifications, previous rumours have outed most specifications of the upcoming premium smartphone. These include wireless charging support, a vertical dual rear camera setup, and certain AI-based camera features.

In a separate leak, a video has surfaced online that claims to show the Mi MIX 2S in all its glory. The 6-second teaser, spotted first on SlashLeaks, shows a brief look at an alleged Mi MIX 2S unit from the front and back. The white colour variant reveals a ceramic design, a vertical rear camera setup, and a bezel-less display (without an iPhone X-like notch). The phone is also seen to sport a rear fingerprint sensor, which makes it highly unlikely to get an under display fingerprint sensor like the one seen on the Vivo X21 and Vivo X20 Plus UD.

Recently, two teasers posted by Xiaomi had revealed that the Mi MIX 2S would get features such as AI-based scene recognition in the camera and an upgraded face unlock experience.