NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S Gets Android 9.0 Pie With Latest MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM

, 11 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S Gets Android 9.0 Pie With Latest MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM

The latest and greatest from Google comes to the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S with the MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 8.9.7

Highlights

  • Mi Mix 2S was confirmed to be the first Xiaomi phone to get Android Pie
  • It comes with build number MIUI 10 8.9.7
  • File size of the update is about 2.0GB

Xiaomi's ambitious premium handset, the Mi Mix 2S has now started receiving the much-awaited Android 9.0 Pie software update, albeit in the form of a Android P Beta ROM. The latest and greatest from Google comes to the Mi Mix 2S with the MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 8.9.7 beta build. The last two numbers signify the date the update first rolled out, which is September 7, however a report claims that it first started rolling out on September 5, adding that users claim better performance on their units with this update. File size of the update is about 2.0GB, although it might differ on the user basis.

Xiaomi officially announced the update on the MIUI Forum, warning users that this was a beta update and will come with it fair share of bugs. It also provides Recovery ROM and Fastboot ROM links for those who'd wish to sideload or flash.

Meanwhile, a report by GizChina claims users are claiming an improvement in operation and overall UI smoothness. However, there seems to be no major difference in functionality. Once again, this update is meant for early adopters and will contain its fair share of bugs. Other than that, the report reveals that the Mi Mix 2S receives an AnTuTu score of 275,937 after receiving Android P treatment.

Back in August, Xiaomi announced that the Mi Mix 2S would be the phone maker's first smartphone to get the Android Pie update. Following that, it had invited beta testers willing to try out Android 9.0 on the Mi Mix 2S. Android Pie brings certain unique features to the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S including gesture-based navigation system, Digital Wellbeing, improved security, App Slices, and better text selection.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S specifications

The dual-SIM Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S sports a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 403ppi. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with 6GB/ 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB of onboard storage.

In terms of optics, the smartphone bears a vertically stacked pair of dual rear cameras with two 12-megapixel sensors. On the front, the Mi Mix 2S gets a 5-megapixel selfie camera with HDR and Face Unlock capabilities.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, MIUI 10, Android Pie
PUBG PC's One-Million Concurrent Players Run Ends Two Days After a Year
HP Pitches 3D Metal Printer in Bid to Expand in Manufacturing
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S Gets Android 9.0 Pie With Latest MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Oppo A7X With Waterdrop Notch, 128GB Storage Launched
  2. Moto G6 Plus With 6GB RAM, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. How to Check PNR Status and Live Train Status Using WhatsApp
  4. Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro First Flash Sale Today in India via Amazon.in, Mi.com
  5. OnePlus 6T Confirmed to Have In-Display Fingerprint Scanner
  6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 LCD Digitiser With Notch Listed on AliExpress
  7. Xiaomi Poco F1 vs OnePlus 6 vs Asus ZenFone 5Z: Which One Should You Buy?
  8. iPhone 6.1-Inch LCD Model's Pricing Leaked Ahead of September 12 Launch
  9. Jio Giving Users Up to 10GB Free Data; Here's How the Offer Works
  10. PUBG Mobile 0.8.0 Release Date Announced, Adds Sanhok Map
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.