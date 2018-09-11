Xiaomi's ambitious premium handset, the Mi Mix 2S has now started receiving the much-awaited Android 9.0 Pie software update, albeit in the form of a Android P Beta ROM. The latest and greatest from Google comes to the Mi Mix 2S with the MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 8.9.7 beta build. The last two numbers signify the date the update first rolled out, which is September 7, however a report claims that it first started rolling out on September 5, adding that users claim better performance on their units with this update. File size of the update is about 2.0GB, although it might differ on the user basis.

Xiaomi officially announced the update on the MIUI Forum, warning users that this was a beta update and will come with it fair share of bugs. It also provides Recovery ROM and Fastboot ROM links for those who'd wish to sideload or flash.

Meanwhile, a report by GizChina claims users are claiming an improvement in operation and overall UI smoothness. However, there seems to be no major difference in functionality. Once again, this update is meant for early adopters and will contain its fair share of bugs. Other than that, the report reveals that the Mi Mix 2S receives an AnTuTu score of 275,937 after receiving Android P treatment.

Back in August, Xiaomi announced that the Mi Mix 2S would be the phone maker's first smartphone to get the Android Pie update. Following that, it had invited beta testers willing to try out Android 9.0 on the Mi Mix 2S. Android Pie brings certain unique features to the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S including gesture-based navigation system, Digital Wellbeing, improved security, App Slices, and better text selection.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S specifications

The dual-SIM Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S sports a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 403ppi. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with 6GB/ 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB of onboard storage.

In terms of optics, the smartphone bears a vertically stacked pair of dual rear cameras with two 12-megapixel sensors. On the front, the Mi Mix 2S gets a 5-megapixel selfie camera with HDR and Face Unlock capabilities.