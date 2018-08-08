NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S' Android 9 Pie-Based MIUI 10 Beta Update to Be Opened to Testers

, 08 August 2018
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S users can enrol for the 'recruitment' via the MIUI official forum page or app

Highlights

  • Android 9 Pie beta update planned for Mi MIX 2S
  • The company has opened registrations for beta testers
  • Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S is part of the Android P Beta programme

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Mi Mix 2S will be its first smartphone to receive the latest MIUI 10 version based on Android 9 Pie. Google has already started the rollout of Android 9 Pie, the latest version of its operating system, to phones across the globe - starting with its own Pixel devices. During the launch of Android 9 Pie, Google had announced the companies that participated in the Beta programme, namely Essential, HMD Global, OnePlus, Oppo, Sony, Vivo, and Xiaomi, will receive the update by the end of this fall. While the Essential PH-1 has been issued its update, devices that are available under the Android One initiative will receive the update sometime around the rollout for the devices listed under the Beta programme. These include Essential PH-1, Nokia 7 Plus, OnePlus 6, Oppo R15 Pro, Sony Xperia XZ2, Vivo X21, Vivo X21 UD, and Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S.

As announced in an MIUI forum, Xiaomi is calling Mi Mix 2S users to be beta testers for the MIUI 10 that will be adapted to Android 9 Pie and the newly introduced features. Notably, the deadline to be a beta tester is August 9 and there is a list of requirements to enrol. Xiaomi is not limiting regions to be a beta tester, and for the project, you will have to be able to communicate in English over the QQ app. Other recruitment requirements include an unlocked bootloader and the latest MIUI Global Beta ROM. Since it is a project for enthusiasts, Xiaomi wants you to have an interest in flashing ROMs and bootloader unlocking.

To enlist, Mi Mix 2S users will have to enrol for the 'recruitment' via the MIUI official forum page or app. Once there, go to the Recruitment page and enter details. Notably, the entries page will be closing on August 9, and three days later Xiaomi will announce who gets to be an MIUI Beta Tester. Notably, the update also brings MIUI 10 developer ROM.

The Mi Mix 2S is one of the first smartphones to support Google ARCore. The Android 9 Pie bring several AI features and it will be interesting to see how the Chinese smartphone manufacturer will implement them in the new MIUI version.

