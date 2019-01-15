Xiaomi on Tuesday launched the Mi Micro USB Braided Cable in India. The new cable comes with a tangle-free design that has a braided finish on top. Also, Xiaomi claims that the cable supports up to 2A fast charging, as well as fast data transfer. The latest offering is also touted to be "sturdy" and "durable" build. The Mi Micro USB Braided Cable will go on sale through Mi.com starting 12pm (Noon ) IST on Wednesday. It carries a price tag of Rs. 249.

Among other features, the Mi Micro USB Braided Cable supports 2A fast charging technology. The cable has a sturdy and durable build, comes in Red colour. The braided design of the Mi Micro USB Braided Cable also makes its tangle free.

Notably, the Mi Micro USB Braided Cable has a Micro-USB interface. This means you won't be able to use the new cable with a phone having a USB Type-C port.

Xiaomi hasn't revealed the length of the Mi Micro USB Braided Cable. However, the company does sell its USB Type-C Braided Cable in China with a length of 100 centimetres.

The official Mi India Twitter account announced the launch of the Mi Micro USB Braided Cable on Tuesday. The cable will go on sale in India through Mi.com starting 12pm IST (Noon) on Wednesday.

Last week, Xiaomi expanded its Mi TV lineup in India by launching the Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch and Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch models. Both new models are powered by the Amlogic 960X processor and run Xiaomi's proprietary PatchWall UI and Android TV. The company also brought the Mi Soundbar to the country with a price tag of Rs. 4,999.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.