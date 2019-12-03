Xiaomi co-founder and CEO, Lei Jun, announced back in June that the company had no plans to launch a new Mi Max series phone. It now appears that Xiaomi has discontinued the Mi Max series altogether. Redmi brand's General Manager has revealed that Xiaomi won't be launching a Mi Max series phone. While the Xiaomi executive did not explicitly reveal why, it seems the company is pulling the plugs on the Mi Max line to streamline its smartphone portfolio. For a refresher, the Mi Max series comprised of phones with huge screens that reached up to 6.9-inch diagonally.

While answering user queries in response to a Weibo post, someone asked Weibing as to when Xiaomi will release a new Mi Max series phone. In response, the Redmi brand General Manager wrote, “Will not have” (machine translated). The reply appears to be the final nail in the coffin for the Mi Max series, discontinuing a line of phones that packed a large display and mid-range specifications at a budget price. To recall, the last phone launched by Xiaomi in the series was the Mi Max 3 that made its debut in July last year.

Earlier this year, Xiaomi chief Lei Jun revealed that there were no immediate plans to launch a new Mi Max or Mi Note series. While the Mi Max 3 is yet to see a successor in over a year and a half, Xiaomi eventually launched a new Mi Note series phone last month - the Mi Note 10. The latter is a rebranded version of the Mi CC9 Pro that later made its debut for the international market under the Mi Note 10 moniker.

Xiaomi's reversal with the Mi Note series might instil some hope that something similar might happen with the Mi Max series as well, and we might possibly see a Mi Max 4 in the future. However, the tone of Weibing's reply suggests that the Mi Max series has seen the sunset and will no longer see a successor.