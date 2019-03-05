Technology News

Xiaomi Mi Max, Mi Max Prime Will Not Get Any Updates After MIUI 10.3 in April

, 05 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Mi Max, Mi Max Prime Will Not Get Any Updates After MIUI 10.3 in April

Xiaomi Mi Max, Mi Max Prime software support is ending

Highlights

  • Mi Max, Mi Max Prime will receive last stable update in April
  • MIUI 10.3 to be the final stable release for the two phones
  • Xiaomi has stopped MIUI beta ROM development already

Xiaomi recently announced that it won't be providing software support to Mi 5 and Redmi Note 3 phones anymore, and now the company has added two more phones to that list. Xiaomi Mi Max and Xiaomi Mi Max Prime software support is also ending, the company has confirmed. The development of MIUI ROM - both global and China - will be suspended moving forward for both the phones. The last development version for the Mi Max and Mi Max Prime was MIUI 9.2.28, and the latest stable MIUI 10.3 update will be released for the phones in April.

Xiaomi has confirmed the news on the MIUI Forums, and said that the last development version for the Mi Max and Mi Max Prime was released on March 1, and no more beta updates will be released moving forward. Furthermore, the last stable version MIUI 10.3 will be released for the two phones in April, after which no software support will be provided.

"Due to the comprehensive factors such as device release date, device activity & stability and software experience, MIUI has released the last development version of 9.2.28 on March 1, 2019, which is the last development version of Xiaomi Max and Xiaomi Max Prime. These two devices will no longer support subsequent version upgrades. At the same time, we have also prepared a stable version of the upgrade program, Mi fans can keep the development version or schedule an upgrade to the subsequent MIUI 10.3 stable version (expected to be released in April)," Xiaomi explains on its forums.

Xiaomi Mi Max and Mi Max Prime were released in 2016, and they were launched in India for Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 19,999 respectively. As mentioned, this comes after Xiaomi announced that it will end support for the Mi 5 and Redmi Note 3.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Xiaomi Mi Max

Xiaomi Mi Max

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Pleasing aesthetics and build quality
  • Vivid display
  • Good performance
  • Strong battery life
  • 4K video support
  • Bad
  • Unwieldy
  • Low-light camera quality is average
  • Hybrid SIM slot
Read detailed Xiaomi Mi Max review
Display6.44-inch
Processorhexa-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution1080x1920 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 6.0.1
Storage32GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel
Battery Capacity4850mAh
Further reading: Xiaomi, Mi Max, Mi Max Prime, MIUI 10.3, MIUI
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Google Fights EU Copyright Overhaul, Says Would Hurt Europe for 'Decades to Come'
Xiaomi Mi Max, Mi Max Prime Will Not Get Any Updates After MIUI 10.3 in April
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S8
TRENDING
  1. Oppo F11 Pro Set to Launch in India Today: Watch Live Stream
  2. Vivo V15 With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, MediaTek Helio P70 SoC Launched
  3. Samsung Galaxy A40 Price Leaked Ahead of Imminent Launch
  4. Spotify Adds 1 Million Unique Listeners in India in Less Than a Week
  5. Redmi 7 Spotted on TENAA With 6.26-Inch HD+ Screen, 3,900mAh Battery
  6. Android TV Privacy Bug Exposes Your Photos to Strangers, Google Responds
  7. Google Asked About Pay Equity and Learned It Was Mostly Underpaying Men
  8. Asus ZenFone Max Plus M2, ZenFone Max Shot Spotted on Certification Site
  9. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Samsung M30 and A50, MWC 2019, and More News This Week
  10. Vivo V15 Pro Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.