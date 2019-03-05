Xiaomi recently announced that it won't be providing software support to Mi 5 and Redmi Note 3 phones anymore, and now the company has added two more phones to that list. Xiaomi Mi Max and Xiaomi Mi Max Prime software support is also ending, the company has confirmed. The development of MIUI ROM - both global and China - will be suspended moving forward for both the phones. The last development version for the Mi Max and Mi Max Prime was MIUI 9.2.28, and the latest stable MIUI 10.3 update will be released for the phones in April.

Xiaomi has confirmed the news on the MIUI Forums, and said that the last development version for the Mi Max and Mi Max Prime was released on March 1, and no more beta updates will be released moving forward. Furthermore, the last stable version MIUI 10.3 will be released for the two phones in April, after which no software support will be provided.

"Due to the comprehensive factors such as device release date, device activity & stability and software experience, MIUI has released the last development version of 9.2.28 on March 1, 2019, which is the last development version of Xiaomi Max and Xiaomi Max Prime. These two devices will no longer support subsequent version upgrades. At the same time, we have also prepared a stable version of the upgrade program, Mi fans can keep the development version or schedule an upgrade to the subsequent MIUI 10.3 stable version (expected to be released in April)," Xiaomi explains on its forums.

Xiaomi Mi Max and Mi Max Prime were released in 2016, and they were launched in India for Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 19,999 respectively. As mentioned, this comes after Xiaomi announced that it will end support for the Mi 5 and Redmi Note 3.