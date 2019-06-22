Technology News
Xiaomi Won’t Launch New Mi Max, Mi Note Phones This Year, CEO Lei Jun Says

The last Mi Note series phone came out two years ago.

Updated: 22 June 2019 18:13 IST
The Mi Max 3 was the most recent Mi Max series phone and it arrived last year

Highlights
  • Xiaomi will focus on Mi 9, Mi Mix, and CC series this year
  • Xiaomi Mi Note 3 was the Mi Note lineup’s latest entry
  • It is likely that these two series have been buried for good

In an effort to streamline its smartphone product portfolio and more effectively cater to the target audience, Xiaomi is putting a brake on the Mi Max and Mi Note series. Xiaomi chief Lei Jun has revealed that the company currently has no plans to launch new phones in the Mi Max and Mi Note lineups at least in 2019. To make it clear up front, the Xiaomi CEO did not confirm the discontinuation of the Mi Max and Mi Note series in its entirety, but it is quite likely that the company has pulled the plugs on the two lineups.

The Xiaomi co-founder and CEO shared in a Weibo post that the company has now set a clear goal on what it wants to achieve with each smartphone series under the Xiaomi and Redmi brand. But more importantly, he made it clear that “there are no plans for the new Max and Note this year” (translated) under Xiaomi's Mi series of phones.

On a brighter side, Jun's message leaves the doors open for a new Mi Max and Mi Note series phone in 2020 or later. But the company's vision shared by him under the Xiaomi and Redmi brands with regard to phones created with a specific objective, it appears that we might likely not see a new addition to the Mi Max and Mi Note series any time soon. The Mi Max 3 and the Mi Note 3 were the last phones in their respective series.

As for Xiaomi's plans moving forward, Jun mentioned that the standard Mi series will focus on flagships, the Mi Mix lineup will be about making beautifully-crafted high-end phones, and the new CC series will focus on young users. As for the Redmi brand, it will focus on creating cost-effective phones.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi, Xiaomi Mi Max, Xiaomi Mi Note
