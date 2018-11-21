Xiaomi Mi Max and Mi Max Prime are now receiving MIUI 10. Xiaomi has started rolling out MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM for the two smartphones, carrying version numbers 10.1.1.0.NBCMIFI and 10.1.1.0.NBDMIFI. This comes right after Xiaomi started rolling out MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM update to Redmi 5, Redmi 5A, Redmi Note 4, and Redmi 6 Pro users in India. Notably, the company has also provided the download link to Recovery and Fastboot ROMs, so interested users can decide to flash their handsets if they're too impatient waiting for the update to roll out.

In a post on its Mi India forum, Xiaomi has informed that the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM update is now rolling out to Mi Max and Mi Max Prime users. The official changelogs posted on the forum confirm that the new update includes all the latest features of MIUI 10. It includes full-screen gestures and a new UI tailored for full-screen devices. Additionally, the update brings a natural sound system that comes with simplified system sounds and applied smart filters as well as ambient sounds.

Also, MIUI 10 brings AI-backed Portrait mode that blurs the background on portrait shots using software tweaks. Additionally, with the MIUI 10 update in Mi Max and Mi Max Prime, Xiaomi has updated the preloaded Clock and Notes app. Apart from the changes, the latest update also brings other improvements and optimisations.

To check the availability of MIUI 10 Global Stable update on your Mi Max and Mi Max Prime, go to Settings > About phone > System updates > Check for updates. As we mentioned, alternatively, you can flash the latest MIUI 10 update on your Mi Max and Mi Max Prime through a Recovery ROM or Fastboot ROM. Here are the links:

To know more details on how to install the new MIUI 10 update for the Mi Max and Mi Max Prime via Fastboot and Recovery ROMs, you can refer to our previous guide. Before downloading the update through any of the above links, ensure that your handset is charged up to 80 percent to prevent accidental power off in between flashing process. Do also backup your smartphone - you can learn more about that here - as the manual installation process wipes data.