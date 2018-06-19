Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun had confirmed earlier that the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 will launch sometime in July. Ahead of the official unveil, the smartphone has seen several leaks, and now TENAA certification listings may have outed the entire specification sheet of the Xiaomi Mi Max 3, leaving very little to our imagination. Early leaks have also tipped that the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 may have an iris scanner, fast charging support, wireless charging support and come with a dual SD card support.

The TENAA listing shows the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 will come in three model numbers - M1804E4C, M1804E4T and M1804E4A. The smartphone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo, probably based on the MIUI 10 ROM. It sports a huge 6.9-inch full-HD (1080x2160 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The Xiaomi Mi Max 3 is listed to be powered by an ota-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz. This refutes previous rumours of a Snapdragon 710 SoC.

The M1804E4C variant offers 4GB RAM/64GB storage, while the M1804E4T and M1804E4A model numbers offer options like 3GB RAM/32GB storage, 4GB RAM/64GB storage, and 6GB RAM/128GB storage bundles. Furthermore, all the three variants will support a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

As for the camera, the TENAA listing confirms that the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 will have a 12-megapixel rear sensor, but it fails to mention whether they will be just one sensor or a dual camera setup at the back. Furthermore, the M1804E4C variant has a 5-megapixel selfie camera, while the other two have a selfie camera of 8-megapixel. Lastly, the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 supports a huge 5400mAh battery as well, corroborating previous reports.

Unfortunately, the TENAA listing does not have images to give us an insight on the design of the Mi Max 3. Previous leaks hint that the smartphone will have a vertical dual camera setup, fast charging support, support wireless charging, and may also come with an Omnivision 2281 iris scanner. Other features revealed in the leak include dual-SIM slot, dual SD card support, IR blaster, LED light notifications, audio tuned by Dirac, and Qualcomm's aptX and aptX HD Bluetooth audio codecs. It may also come with dual speakers and a front sensor called "remosic".