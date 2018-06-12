Xiaomi Mi Max 3, the Chinese phone maker's expected successor in its Mi Max series, is getting closer to reality as it passes through mandatory 3C certification in China. The Android phablet has been spotted in China and, if history is a yardstick to go by, we can expect Xiaomi to unveil it sooner than later. This is accordance with the company's CEO statement who confirmed that the Mi Max 3 will be launched in July. The Mi Max 2 was launched in May last year, and is thus begging for a refresh.

As per a listing on Compulsory Certification of China (3C), first spotted on Weibo, the Mi Max 3 is set to launch soon. While internals, specifications, and features are not mentioned, the listing does reveal that the phablet will arrive with fast charging support, just like the Mi Max 2. The phone is listed with model number M1807E8S. With mention of 12V/ 1.5A capabilities, the Mi Max 3 is expected to come with support for charging up to 18W.

The Weibo post also claims that the phablet will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. There is expected to be a dedicated AI engine at its core, which will reportedly be twice as powerful as the one on the Snapdragon 660. Lastly, the leak reveals a possible vertical dual rear camera setup.

Previously, a report suggested that the Mi Max 3 will come with features such as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660/ Snapdragon 630 SoC, a 5500mAh battery, a 6.99-inch 18:9 display, and run MIUI on top of Android 8.1 Oreo. Apart from that, wireless charging could possibly be a feature on the upcoming smartphone.

To recall, the Mi Max 2 sports a 6.44-inch full-HD+ display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of inbuilt storage, a 5300mAh battery, a 12-megapixel rear camera, and a 5-megapixel selfie camera.