Mi Max 3, Xiaomi's latest budget phablet, has been announced in China. The latest affordable phablet from the Chinese phone manufacturer comes around 14 months after its predecessor, the Mi Max 2, was first unveiled. Key highlights of the Mi Max 3 include a massive 6.9-inch full-HD+ display, a 5,500mAh battery, a vertically stacked pair of dual rear cameras, and dual 4G VoLTE capabilities. There is no display notch on the handset. The Mi Max 3 comes in Dark Blue, Dream Gold, and Meteorite Black colour options in the company's home country.

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 price, availability

The Mi Max 3 price in China has been set at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 17,300) for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. The only other variant, with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage, comes with a price tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 20,400). It is currently up for pre-orders and will be available in China starting July 20.

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi Mi Max 3 runs MIUI on top of Android, and sports a massive 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display with a brightness of 520 nits, 84 percent NTSC colour gamut, and 1,500:1 contrast ratio. The handset is powered by Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz, and comes coupled with 4GB/ 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and an Adreno 509 GPU.

In terms of camera specifications, the Mi Max 3 bears a vertical dual rear camera setup. This combo comprises of a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, both with f/1.9 aperture, AI portrait mode, and dual-LED flash. On the front, the phablet sports a 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 1.12-micron pixels, face recognition, and soft selfie light. There are options of 64GB and 128GB inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

As for connectivity, the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 support dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard the smartphone include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, gyroscope, infrared sensor, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and proximity sensor. The phone has a typical battery capacity of 5,500mAh, and minimum capacity of 5,400mAh, with support for Quick Charge 3.0 18W charging. Dimensions of the Mi Max 3 are 176.15x87.4x7.99mm and weight is 221 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.