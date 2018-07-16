Xiaomi is set to launch the Mi Max 3 on July 19, and while the launch is only a few days away, leaks refuse to stop. The Mi Max 3 has been spotted yet again in the wild, revealing design and spec information. The Xiaomi Mi Max 3 smartphone is expected to sport a large 6.9-inch full-HD+ display. Separately, a leaked poster suggests that the awaited Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition will go on sale in China at the end of this month.

A leaked photo on Slash Leaks suggests that the Mi Max 3 will indeed sport the Snapdragon 636 processor. A few early leaks hinted at the Snapdragon 710 processor, but now new leaks are all pointing to the Snapdragon 636 SoC, and this fresh one lends more weight to the claim. The new leak also reiterates that the smartphone may sport a 6.9-inch display, and a massive 5500mAh battery.

Xiaomi is set to host the launch event for the Mi Max 3 at 7:30pm CST (5pm IST) on July 19. The Mi Max 3 is expected to feature a 6.9-inch full-HD (1080x2160 pixel) full-screen display with a possible 18:9 aspect ratio, vertically stacked dual rear cameras, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone is expected to run Android 8.1 Oreo, optimistically based on the latest MIUI 10 ROM. The phone will most likely in three RAM/ storage options, with 3GB/ 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 32GB/ 64GB/ 128GB of internal storage. In the camera department, we can expect the Mi Max 3 to bear a primary 12-megapixel sensor at the back and another unknown secondary sensor. On the front, the phone is rumoured to get options of 5-megapixel and 8-megapixel selfie camera sensors.

Photo Credit: MyDrivers

Separately, a poster leak (via MyDrivers) suggests that the Mi 8 Explorer Edition will go on sale in China on July 24. The smartphone launched alongside the Xiaomi Mi 8 in May; however, availability of the Explorer Edition variant was not revealed then. This leak suggests that the device may finally go on sale on July 24, albeit only in China. International availability is still unknown. To recall, the Mi 8 Explorer Edition comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage and bears a price tag of CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 39,000). Apart from the extra RAM and storage, the Mi 8 Explorer Edition has also been launched with exclusive features like 3D face recognition, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a transparent back.