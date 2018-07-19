Mi Max 3 launch is set for today, the latest model in Xiaomi's phablet series. The Mi Max 3 launch event is scheduled for 7:30pm CST (5pm IST) today, and ahead of its launch, Xiaomi has revealed most of the specifications of the smartphone, as well as a price range. The Xiaomi Mi Max 3 has also been compared with the last generation Mi Max 2 smartphone, giving us an even better understanding of the differences between the two models. Before the price and specification revelations, Xiaomi also showed off the design of the Mi Max 3, and it appears to be very similar to the Redmi Note 5 Pro, albeit with a significantly larger display.

Mi Max 3 price

The Xiaomi Mi Max 3 price will be between CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 11,200) and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 20,400). Looking at the CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 17,300) starting price of the Mi Max 2 however, at its launch last year, we can expect the Mi Max 3 price to be in the higher end of the range teased. We may not have to wait until 5pm IST for confirmation, as the price teaser tipped a 10am CST (7:30am IST) price reveal.

Mi Max 3 specifications

The Xiaomi Mi Max 3 specifications that have been revealed by the company are quite extensive. The Mi Max 3 will sport a 6.9-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It will be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, and come in two variants - 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage and 6GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage.

The Mi Max 3 will feature a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. It will bear an 8-megapixel front camera. The Mi Max 3 will run on a 5,500mAh battery, with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging. It will be available in Black, Blue, and Gold. The smartphone will come with AI-based Face Unlock, Bokeh effect in selfie camera, and an AI-powered digital assistant, amongst other AI features, the company teased.

Mi Max 2 vs Mi Max 3 specifications compared

In a post on Wednesday, which compared the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 with the Mi Max 3, Xiaomi co-founder Lin Bin reveals that the upcoming phablet will sport a soft light for the front camera, making for better low-light selfie photography. Bin said, "Xiaomi Max 3 is a comprehensive upgrade [over the] Xiaomi Max 2: including screen upgrade from 6.44-inch 16:9 to 6.9-inch18:9 full screen; battery upgrade from 5,300mAh to 5500mAh; rear single camera 12-megapixel upgrade to dual camera 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel; front 5-megapixel upgrade to 8-megapixel + soft light; processor upgrade from Snapdragon 625 to Snapdragon 636; design, face unlock and a series of AI upgrades."