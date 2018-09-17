Xiaomi Mi Max 3 India, Global Launch Expected Soon

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 is all set to become the Chinese phone maker's next smartphone that will be made available globally, i.e., outside of China, in the coming few days or weeks. This development has been teased by Xiaomi through its official global Twitter handle on Monday. While not officially confirmed, this could also hint at the impending India launch of the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 considering the popularity of the previous two generations - the Mi Max and Mi Max 2. To recall, the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 was launched in China back in July this year.

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 price

Global pricing has not been revealed, but is expected to be on the lines of the China pricing. Xiaomi Mi Max 3 price in China is CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 17,900) for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage and CNY 1,999 (about Rs. 21,100) for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model.

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi Mi Max 3 runs MIUI on top of Android, and sports a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) panel with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a brightness of 520 nits. The handset is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with 4GB/ 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM, an Adreno 509 GPU, and 64GB/ 128GB of onboard storage.

In the camera department, the Mi Max 3 bears a vertically stacked pair of dual rear cameras with a 12-megapixel primary and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, coupled with f/1.9 aperture and a dual-LED flash module. On the front, the smartphone sports an 8-megapixel camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture and face recognition. There is a 5,500mAh battery under the hood, with support for Quick Charge 3.0.