After its retail box taunted and LCD assembly leaked, Xiaomi Mi Max 3 has now surfaced online through a couple of images that highlight its large battery and dual rear camera setup. The images also showcase the placement of the fingerprint sensor. While there isn't any visual evidence to confirm the capacity of the Mi Max 3 battery, it was previously rumoured to come with 5400mAh of power. The handset last month was spotted on the TENAA site, with images highlighting its metallic-finish build and a thin-bezel display. Considering the Mi Max 2 launch that took place in July last year, its successor is set to emerge sometime later this month - something the company has confirmed.

The images, courtesy SlashLeaks, show the back of the Mi Max 3. Similar to the Mi Max 2, there is a matte back panel that highlights the rear-facing fingerprint sensor and the dual rear camera setup that is accompanied by a LED flash. The horizontally placed dual camera setup was previously rumoured to include a 12-megapixel primary sensor.

In addition to showcasing the camera setup and the fingerprint sensor, one of the images surfaced on SlashLeaks shows a massive battery pack. The alleged Mi Max 3 image doesn't confirm the battery capacity. However, if we believe a previous report, it comes in a 5400mAh capacity.

Photo Credit: SlashLeaks

On the part of specifications, some initial reports claimed that the Mi Max 3 will have a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The TENAA listing of the smartphone showed three models. These three models could have 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB RAM and 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB of onboard storage options. The new Mi Max model is said to come with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, though some early reports suggested the availability of the Snapdragon 710 SoC. Also, the handset is rumoured to come with a 5-megapixel selfie camera that could be powered by some artificial intelligence (AI) features.

Xiaomi has confirmed the Mi Max 3 will be launched in July itself, which matches the schedule established by its predecessor. Notably, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun earlier this week shared a retail box image of the Mi Max 3 to tease its early launch.