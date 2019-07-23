Xiaomi's fifth anniversary celebrations are underway, with Amazon, Flipkart, and Mi.com are hosting a three day sale to commemorate the occasion. The Mi sale has already begun and will go on till July 25. The Amazon dedicated sale page says that Xiaomi is offering up to Rs. 7,500 off, and up to Rs. 3,300 extra off on exchange of an old phone. Amazon and Mi.com have listed an SBI offer that gives flat 5 percent off on credit card and EMI transactions. Phones like Redmi 7, Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi 6A, Redmi Y3, Mi A2, Redmi 6 Pro, and more are listed on both the e-commerce sites during the Mi 5th anniversary sale. Xiaomi has also announced its Mi Water TDS Tester will go up for crowdfunding today at Rs. 349, while the Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones will go on sale from 12pm today at Rs. 1,599.

Amazon India has listed the Redmi 7 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option at Rs. 7,499, while the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option is listed at Rs. 8,499 - a discount of Rs. 500 on both the variants during the Mi Sale. It is offered in Comet Blue, Eclipse Black, and Lunar Red colour variants. The Redmi Y3 3GB RAM + 32GB storage options is priced on Amazon at Rs. 8,999 and the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option is listed at Rs. 10,999. This calculates to a price cut of Rs. 1,000 on each variant.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 also is listed with a price cut during the Mi Sale – the 4GB + 64GB storage option is listed at Rs. 9,999, instead of its last price cut of Rs. 11,999. The 6GB + 128GB storage option is listed at Rs. 15,999, identical to its last price cut. The 6GB RAM option is listed with Rs. 3,000 extra off with exchange. The 4GB RAM option is listed with an extra Rs. 1,000 off on exchange during the Mi Anniversary Sale.

The Redmi 6A 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option is listed at Rs. 6,199, instead of Rs. 6,999. The Redmi 6 Pro 4GB RAM + 64GB storage options is listed for Rs. 9,999, the Redmi Note 5 Pro is listed at a discounted price of Rs. 11,999, and the Redmi 6 3GB RAM + 64GB storage option is listed at Rs. 6,999. Amazon has also listed Mi Power Banks starting at Rs. 899, original Mi Accessories at Rs. 199. All the Mi Sale deals can be viewed on the Amazon dedicated page.

Coming to Flipkart, the e-commerce site is offering a Rs. 1,000 discount on the Redmi Note 7S during the Mi 5th anniversary sale. The price on Flipkart starts at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB/ 32GB variant, and goes up to Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB/ 64GB model. The Poco F1 has been listed with an extra exchange discount of up to Rs. 8,000. The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option is listed with extra Rs. 2,000 off on exchange, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option is listed with Rs. 6,000 off on exchange, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage is listed with Rs. 8,000 off on exchange.

The Redmi 7A flash sale will be held this Thursday at 12pm (noon) IST on Flipkart, though it will go on open sale via Mi.com today at noon, and the Redmi Note 7 Pro is also available in an open sale manner on both Flipkart and Mi.com. Redmi Y2 and Redmi Go phones have also been listed with price cuts on Flipkart. The Mi Band HRX is listed at Rs. 999. The Mi TV 4 Pro is listed at Rs. 12,499 and the Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch is listed at Rs. 21,999. All the deals on Flipkart can be viewed on the company website.

Mi.com for the Mi 5th anniversary sale has also listed most of the deals listed on both Amazon and Flipkart, and they can be viewed on their Mi Turns 5 page as well. Apart from the SBI credit card instant discount of 5 percent, it is also offering Rs. 555 Paytm cashback on flight bookings as well. Mi.com is also hosting a Rs. 5 flash sale at 4pm and 6pm IST today, and on July 25, it will host a half price sale at 4pm and 6pm IST.

The Rs. 5 flash sale on Mi.com will see the Redmi Note 7 Pro and Mi Luggage go on sale at 4pm IST today, followed by the Redmi Y3 and Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32-inch at 6pm IST today. Tomorrow, Mi.com will offer Redmi Go and Mi Luggage at 4pm IST in the Mi next flash sale at Rs. 5, while the Mi Home Security Camera and Mi Casaual Backpack will be offered at 6pm IST tomorrow. A Small=Big sale, where a bundle of products can be bought for the price of one product, will be held on Mi.com on Wednesday, July 24 at 4pm and 6pm. Finally, a Half Price Sale has been announced, where products such as the Mi Soundbar, Mi LED TV 4C PRO (32), and a others will be available at half price. The Half Price Sale will be held on Thursday, July 25 at 4pm and 6pm on Mi.com.

As we mentioned, Xiaomi has also announced its Mi Water TDS Tester will go up for crowdfunding today at Rs. 349, while the Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones will go on sale from 12pm today at Rs. 1,599. Both these announcements had been made earlier.

