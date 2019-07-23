Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Mi Sale 2019: Redmi Note 7 Series, Mi A2, Redmi 7, More Xiaomi Phones With Price Cuts on Amazon, Flipkart, Mi.com

Mi Sale 2019: Redmi Note 7 Series, Mi A2, Redmi 7, More Xiaomi Phones With Price Cuts on Amazon, Flipkart, Mi.com

The Redmi Note 7S is listed with a price cut of Rs. 1,000.

By | Updated: 23 July 2019 11:59 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Mi Sale 2019: Redmi Note 7 Series, Mi A2, Redmi 7, More Xiaomi Phones With Price Cuts on Amazon, Flipkart, Mi.com

Mi Sale 2019 will go on till July 25

Highlights
  • Redmi 7 is listed with a discount of Rs. 500 for both variants
  • Poco F1 is listed with up to Rs. 8,000 extra off on exchange
  • Redmi Note 7 Pro will be available on open sale

Xiaomi's fifth anniversary celebrations are underway, with Amazon, Flipkart, and Mi.com are hosting a three day sale to commemorate the occasion. The Mi sale has already begun and will go on till July 25. The Amazon dedicated sale page says that Xiaomi is offering up to Rs. 7,500 off, and up to Rs. 3,300 extra off on exchange of an old phone. Amazon and Mi.com have listed an SBI offer that gives flat 5 percent off on credit card and EMI transactions. Phones like Redmi 7, Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi 6A, Redmi Y3, Mi A2, Redmi 6 Pro, and more are listed on both the e-commerce sites during the Mi 5th anniversary sale. Xiaomi has also announced its Mi Water TDS Tester will go up for crowdfunding today at Rs. 349, while the Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones will go on sale from 12pm today at Rs. 1,599.

Amazon India has listed the Redmi 7 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option at Rs. 7,499, while the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option is listed at Rs. 8,499 - a discount of Rs. 500 on both the variants during the Mi Sale. It is offered in Comet Blue, Eclipse Black, and Lunar Red colour variants. The Redmi Y3 3GB RAM + 32GB storage options is priced on Amazon at Rs. 8,999 and the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option is listed at Rs. 10,999. This calculates to a price cut of Rs. 1,000 on each variant.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 also is listed with a price cut during the Mi Sale – the 4GB + 64GB storage option is listed at Rs. 9,999, instead of its last price cut of Rs. 11,999. The 6GB + 128GB storage option is listed at Rs. 15,999, identical to its last price cut. The 6GB RAM option is listed with Rs. 3,000 extra off with exchange. The 4GB RAM option is listed with an extra Rs. 1,000 off on exchange during the Mi Anniversary Sale.

The Redmi 6A 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option is listed at Rs. 6,199, instead of Rs. 6,999. The Redmi 6 Pro 4GB RAM + 64GB storage options is listed for Rs. 9,999, the Redmi Note 5 Pro is listed at a discounted price of Rs. 11,999, and the Redmi 6 3GB RAM + 64GB storage option is listed at Rs. 6,999. Amazon has also listed Mi Power Banks starting at Rs. 899, original Mi Accessories at Rs. 199. All the Mi Sale deals can be viewed on the Amazon dedicated page.

Coming to Flipkart, the e-commerce site is offering a Rs. 1,000 discount on the Redmi Note 7S during the Mi 5th anniversary sale. The price on Flipkart starts at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB/ 32GB variant, and goes up to Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB/ 64GB model. The Poco F1 has been listed with an extra exchange discount of up to Rs. 8,000. The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option is listed with extra Rs. 2,000 off on exchange, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option is listed with Rs. 6,000 off on exchange, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage is listed with Rs. 8,000 off on exchange.

The Redmi 7A flash sale will be held this Thursday at 12pm (noon) IST on Flipkart, though it will go on open sale via Mi.com today at noon, and the Redmi Note 7 Pro is also available in an open sale manner on both Flipkart and Mi.com. Redmi Y2 and Redmi Go phones have also been listed with price cuts on Flipkart. The Mi Band HRX is listed at Rs. 999. The Mi TV 4 Pro is listed at Rs. 12,499 and the Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch is listed at Rs. 21,999. All the deals on Flipkart can be viewed on the company website.

Mi.com for the Mi 5th anniversary sale has also listed most of the deals listed on both Amazon and Flipkart, and they can be viewed on their Mi Turns 5 page as well. Apart from the SBI credit card instant discount of 5 percent, it is also offering Rs. 555 Paytm cashback on flight bookings as well. Mi.com is also hosting a Rs. 5 flash sale at 4pm and 6pm IST today, and on July 25, it will host a half price sale at 4pm and 6pm IST.

The Rs. 5 flash sale on Mi.com will see the Redmi Note 7 Pro and Mi Luggage go on sale at 4pm IST today, followed by the Redmi Y3 and Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32-inch at 6pm IST today. Tomorrow, Mi.com will offer Redmi Go and Mi Luggage at 4pm IST in the Mi next flash sale at Rs. 5, while the Mi Home Security Camera and Mi Casaual Backpack will be offered at 6pm IST tomorrow. A Small=Big sale, where a bundle of products can be bought for the price of one product, will be held on Mi.com on Wednesday, July 24 at 4pm and 6pm. Finally, a Half Price Sale has been announced, where products such as the Mi Soundbar, Mi LED TV 4C PRO (32), and a others will be available at half price. The Half Price Sale will be held on Thursday, July 25 at 4pm and 6pm on Mi.com.

As we mentioned, Xiaomi has also announced its Mi Water TDS Tester will go up for crowdfunding today at Rs. 349, while the Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones will go on sale from 12pm today at Rs. 1,599. Both these announcements had been made earlier.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Good cameras
  • Long battery life
  • Smooth performance
  • Bad
  • Heats up quickly
  • Bloatware and ads in MIUI
  • Shared slot for second SIM/ microSD card
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 675
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 7

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Smooth app and UI performance
  • Good battery life
  • Bright and sharp display
  • Shoots decent images in good light
  • Bad
  • Hybrid dual-SIM slot
  • Fast charger not bundled
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Average low-light camera quality
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorSnapdragon 660 AIE
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9.0
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Redmi Note 7S

Redmi Note 7S

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Decent battery life
  • Good cameras
  • Smooth performance
  • Bad
  • MIUI has spammy ads
  • Hybrid dual-SIM slot
  • Fast charger isn’t bundled
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 660
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM3GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Xiaomi Redmi 7

Xiaomi Redmi 7

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great battery life
  • Very good value for money
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light camera performance
  • Lots of ads in MIUI
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 7 review
Display6.26-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 632
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM3GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Resolution720x1520 pixels
Poco F1

Poco F1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent value for money
  • Sturdy body
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • No video stabilisation at 4K
Read detailed Xiaomi Poco F1 review
Display6.18-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 845
Front Camera20-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 8.1
Resolution1080x2246 pixels
Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi Mi A2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent value-for-money
  • Good camera performance
  • Bad
  • Below-average battery life
  • Non-expandable storage
Read detailed Xiaomi Mi A2 review
Display5.99-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 660
Front Camera20-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 20-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity3000mAh
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
Redmi 7A

Redmi 7A

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Excellent battery life
  • Two-year warranty
  • Bad
  • Sub-par camera performance
  • Bloatware and ads in MIUI
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 7A review
Display5.45-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 439
Front Camera5-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel
RAM2GB
Storage16GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution720x1440 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: xiaomi, Mi anniversary, Mi Turns 5, Mi Fifth Anniversary, Mi Sale 2019, Mi Sale, Mi 5th Anniversary Sale
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
The Lion King Smashes Past $500 Million Worldwide Thanks to Massive Weekend
Asus 6Z FOTA Update Brings Upgraded EIS, Improved Flip Camera Mechanism, Better Call Quality, and More
Mi Sale 2019: Redmi Note 7 Series, Mi A2, Redmi 7, More Xiaomi Phones With Price Cuts on Amazon, Flipkart, Mi.com
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio GigaFiber Services May Debut Commercially on August 12
  2. Redmi K20 Pro Review
  3. Vivo S1 Set to Launch in India on August 7
  4. Redmi K20 Update Brings June Android Security Patch, Other Fixes
  5. Jio Offers Best Overall Consistent Quality Data Network: Report
  6. Redmi Note 7 Pro Open Sale, Mi A2 Price Cut, and Other Discounts in Xiaomi Sale
  7. Asus ROG Phone 2 With 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC Unveiled
  8. Fiio M11 High Resolution Lossless Audio Player Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus 6Z FOTA Update Brings Upgraded EIS, Improved Flip Camera Mechanism, Better Call Quality, and More
  2. Mi Sale 2019: Redmi Note 7 Series, Mi A2, Redmi 7, More Xiaomi Phones With Price Cuts on Amazon, Flipkart, Mi.com
  3. The Lion King Smashes Past $500 Million Worldwide Thanks to Massive Weekend
  4. Redmi K20 Starts Receiving MIUI 10.3.6 Update in India With June Security Patch, Optimised Beautification Feature, and More
  5. Jio GigaFiber to Launch Commercial on August 12: Report
  6. Avengers: Endgame Beats Avatar to Become Top-Grossing Film Globally
  7. Apple Said to Be in Advanced Talks to Buy Intel's Smartphone-Modem Chip Unit
  8. Indian Panel Recommends Cryptocurrency Ban
  9. Asus ROG Phone 2 With 120Hz HDR10 AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC Unveiled
  10. Huawei's US Research Arm Slashes Jobs as Trade Ban Bites
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.