Xiaomi on Thursday kicked off the anticipated Mi Fan Festival 2018 that brings a list of offers and discounts. The two-day sale that will last until Friday, April 6, offers discounts on various Xiaomi smartphones, mobile accessories, and wearables. It also includes app-only offers, instant discount on purchases through SBI credit cards, and discounts on travel bookings via Goibibo. The list of handsets that are a part of the new sale includes the Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 5, Redmi 5, Mi MIX 2, Mi Max 2, Redmi 4, Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite, and Redmi 5A.

Xiaomi sale deals on mobile phones, accessories

Under the Mi Fan Festival 2018 sale, the Mi MIX 2 is available at Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 32,999), Mi Max 2 at Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999), and Redmi 4 at Rs. 6,999 (MRP Rs. 7,499). Customers buying mobile accessories such as screen protectors, cases, or covers can avail a discount of up to Rs. 100. Furthermore, Xiaomi is offering the Mi Band - HRX Edition at Rs. 999 (MRP Rs. 1,299), Mi In-Ear Headphones Pro HD at Rs. 1,699 (MRP Rs. 1,999), Mi Headphones Comfort at Rs. 2,699 (MRP Rs. 2,999), Mi VR Play 2 at Rs. 999 (MRP Rs. 1,299), and Mi Business Backpack at Rs. 999 (MRP Rs. 1,299).

Customers looking for Xiaomi accessories can pick the Travel Specials combo that includes the Mi Travel Backpack and Selfie Stick at Rs. 2,498, Power combo that has Mi USB Cable 80cm and India Standard Adapter 9V at Rs. 478, and Hi-tech Lifestyle combo which includes the Mi Band 2 and VR Play 2 at Rs. 2,898. Xiaomi has also promoted its Mi Store App through the new sale by hosting select "Crazy Combos" offers exclusively through the mobile app. These combos include the Redmi 5A and 32-inch Mi LED Smart TV 4A at Rs. 5,999, Mi Band - HRX Edition and Mi Band Strap - HRX Edition at Rs. 199, Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2 and Mi Earphones Basic at Rs. 399, Redmi Y1 Lite and Redmi Y1 Lite Soft Case at Rs. 249, Mi Band 2 and Mi Body Composition Scale at Rs. 1,799, and Mi Air Purifier 2 and Mi Air Purifier Filter at Rs. 2,499. The combos will be available via a flash sale model that will go live at 11am on both Thursday and Friday.

For a limited time, Xiaomi will sell the Redmi Note 5 Pro along with Mi Earphones at Rs. 16,999. This combo will be available for purchase at 12am on Friday.

Xiaomi has partnered with SBI to offer a five percent of instant discount on purchases above Rs. 7,500. The maximum discount amount is capped at Rs. 500 per card amount during the sale period. The discount can also be availed on EMI transactions via SBI credit cards, though interest will be imposed at a rate of 14 percent on monthly reducing balance for EMI transactions. Further, the company has tied up with Goibibo to offer discount coupons. There is a domestic flight coupon to offer a discount of Rs. 600 on tickets above Rs. 3,000. Xiaomi customers can also avail a discount of Rs. 2,000 on booking an international flight ticket of above Rs. 25,000 via Goibibo. Besides, there is a domestic hotel coupon to offer a discount of 20 percent on a transaction amount above Rs. 3,000. The hotel discount is notably capped at Rs. 2,000.

