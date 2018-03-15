Back in November 2017, Xiaomi had introduced a trade-in programme that allows users to exchange their old smartphones for a new handset. The company had partnered with Cashify to launch the Mi Exchange programme across its Mi Home stores. However, on Thursday, Xiaomi has expanded the program to its website, Mi.com. Under the new offer, users can avail an instant exchange coupon which can be used to replace an old smartphone with a new one.

To avail the Xiaomi Mi Exchange offer, go to the dedicated page on Mi.com and select the smartphone that you wish to exchange. Xiaomi says that it will provide the best exchange value based on the handset's condition and its current market price. Once you accept the exchange value offered by Xiaomi, using the IMEI number, your Mi account will be credited with the exchange value coupon.

The coupon that you will receive can be used to buy a new smartphone. To buy a new handset using the coupon, place a new smartphone order and use the exchange value coupon during checkout. Finally, you will have to hand over your old handset at the time of delivery of the new Xiaomi smartphone.

Xiaomi says that if the old smartphone is in working condition and not physically damaged, it can be exchanged. You will have to disable all the screen locks and unlock the accounts for the exchange. Also, the phone you wish to exchange should be in Xiaomi's list. Additionally, the customer can exchange only one device at a time.

Interested buyers should note that the exchange coupon is valid for a time period of 14 days from the time of issuance. Also, it is applicable only on smartphones, so you cannot purchase accessories using the offer.

