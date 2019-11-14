Xiaomi is hosting a Mi Days Sale on Amazon India, wherein a host of phones have been listed with deals and discounts. The sale began today, and will go on till November 18. HDFC is offering a 10 percent instant discount by using its debit cards while purchasing listed phones in the Mi Days sale. Xiaomi is also simultaneously hosting a Mi Super Sale over at Mi.com. The Mi Super sale also began today, and will end on November 18.

Starting with the Mi Days sale first, the Redmi 7A is priced at Rs. 5,499 for the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage option, and Rs. 5,799 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option. This means that the phone is listed at a discounted price of up to Rs. 500. The Redmi Y3 is also available at a discounted price of Rs. 7,999, while the Mi A2 is listed starting at Rs. 8,499. The Redmi 7 is also listed at a reduced price of Rs. 6,999 for the 2GB RAM option, and Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB RAM option.

The Xiaomi Mi A3 is listed with no discount, but exchange discounts and no-cost EMI options are available alongside. The Poco F1 is listed with deep discounts, with the price starting at Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and Rs. 18,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option.

In the Mi Super Sale on Mi.com, the Redmi 7A, Redmi Y3, Redmi 7, and Poco F1 price cuts are similar. The Mi Super Sale is also offering the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro at reduced prices. The Redmi K20 will also see a price cut of Rs. 2,000, and the 6GB + 64GB model will be listed at Rs. 19,999. Similarly, the Redmi K20 Pro 6GB + 128GB model will be priced at Rs. 25,999, with an effective price cut of Rs. 2,000 here as well.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro, on the other hand, will start from Rs. 11,999 for its 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, going up to Rs. 13,999 for its 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, and Rs. 14,999 for its 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant. This means an effective price cut of up to Rs. 2,000 will be introduced during the sale period. Mi.com has listed an additional Rs. 1,000 off on exchange on the 4+ 64GB variant.

Lastly, the Redmi Note 7S will be listed for Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB + 32GB model, and Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model. This means an effective price cut of up to Rs. 2,000 will be introduced. To recall, the variants are originally priced at Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 11,999 respectively.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.