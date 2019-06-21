Buoyed by the surge in user base and growing market share of its ecommerce platform Mi.com in India, Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is aiming to launch more products for the online buyers in the country, a top company executive said here on Thursday.

Currently the top single brand online smartphone channel in India with 11 percent market share (according to Counterpoint Research), Xiaomi is working hard to gain users' trust with adopting different consumer-friendly approaches, Raghu Reddy, Head, Category and Online Sales, Xiaomi India, told IANS.

"Mi.com is an important part of our online journey. The company started selling products online first with Flipkart and now we have our own online store. To make relationship better with the buyers, we now have 10 warehouses with 500 call centres in the country," informed Reddy.

The company sells most of its products online via Mi.com which includes smartphones, TVs, security cameras, power banks, speakers, fitness bands and more.

Since its inception in May 2015, Xiaomi's Mi.com has witnessed an incredible surge of over 3 million Daily Active Users (DAUs) and over 40 million Monthly Active Users (MAUs), along with over 5.5 million DAUs being the highest recorded in the last one year.

The effective online sales strategy has led to registering over eight million paid customers since inception and 24 million Mi Store app installs.

"The platform has developed over a period of time and we will introduce more number of products for online buyers. The platform is already number one of its kind and we are working towards increasing its reach in comparison to other online platforms," Raghu told IANS.

Mi.com caters to over 17,000 pin codes in India and offers "Mi Express Delivery" service where consumers on orders placed before 2 pm can pay a minimal fee of Rs 49 and enjoy next day delivery. The company serve over 2,000 pin codes currently for the express service.

"We have set high standards for ourselves and want consumers to receive products as fast as possible. Our aim is to reach to them with the help of improved fleet services and we are working with our partners to achieve that", Reddy said.