Xiaomi Mi CC9e RAM/ storage variants and colour options have been leaked just days ahead of its formal launch. The phone is rumoured to come in three distinct colour options and have up to 6GB of RAM along with as much as 128GB of onboard storage. To recall, Xiaomi is set to launch the Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e at an event in China on July 2. The new phones are designed for young smartphone buyers with a list of camera features powered by Meitu. The Mi CC9e is expected to debut as an affordable sibling of the Mi CC9 that was recently teased in a Dark Blue Planet colour finish.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, the Xiaomi Mi CC9e will be available in four distinct variants with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 4GB RAM + 128GB, 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configurations. This is unlike the previous rumour that claimed the presence of an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. Furthermore, the smartphone is said to have White, Blue Planet, and Night Prince colour options.

The latest leak comes just after Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun posted a couple of Mi CC9 images highlighting its Dark Blue Planet variant. The executive said that the phone has curved streaks of electric blue and purple gradient on top of a dark blue backdrop.

Xiaomi also recently confirmed that the Mi CC9 will carry a 48-megapixel camera sensor at the back and a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

Mi CC9e price (rumoured)

If we look at the rumours, the Xiaomi Mi CC9e is said to be available with a starting price of CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,100) for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The Mi CC9, on the other hand, is said to start at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 26,200) for the initial 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

Mi CC9e specifications (rumoured)

On the specifications front, the Xiaomi Mi CC9e is said to have a 5.97-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display and a Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The smartphone is also rumoured to come with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX583 primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor. Furthermore, Xiaomi is claimed to offer a 3,700mAh battery on the Mi CC9e with 18W fast charging support.

We expect some more rumours and leaks hitting the Web world to reveal the features of Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e before their formal launch on July 2.

That being said, Xiaomi last week announced its 'CC' smartphone series that is aimed to bring youth-targeted handsets with camera features powered by Meitu.