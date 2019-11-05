Technology News
loading
Mi CC9 Pro Launched With 108-Megapixel Penta Lens Camera Setup, Snapdragon 730G: Price, Specifications

Mi CC9 Pro sits atop the DxOMark chart for best smartphone camera alongside the Huawei Mate 30 Pro.

By | Updated: 5 November 2019 14:32 IST
Mi CC9 Pro Launched With 108-Megapixel Penta Lens Camera Setup, Snapdragon 730G: Price, Specifications

Mi CC9 Pro is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor

Highlights
  • Mi CC9 Pro features a curved OLED display with a waterdrop notch
  • It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication
  • The phone offers up to 10x hybrid and 50x digital zoom support

Mi CC9 Pro has gone official as the latest phone in Xiaomi's Mi CC series. The camera-centric Mi CC9 Pro comes equipped with five rear cameras, including a 108-megapixel primary sensor, and has been awarded a DxOMark score of 121 for still photography, which is the joint highest score it shares with the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, while sitting above the likes of Galaxy Note 10+ and the Google Pixel 4. Notably, it's the world's first 108-megapixel camera smartphone, and Xiaomi will be launching another tomorrow in the form of the Mi Note 10. The Mi CC9 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC and features a curved OLED display that comes with TÜV Rheinland certification for cutting off blue light exposure.

Mi CC9 Pro price, availability   

The Mi CC9 Pro has been priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 28,000) for the base 6GB + 128GB variant, while the higher-end 8GB + 128GB variant will set buyers back by CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 31,000). Xiaomi has also launched a premium edition of the phone that packs 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage priced at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 35,000).

It comes in Dark Night Phantom, Ice and Snow Aurora, and Magical Green colour options. The sale will kick off November 11 in China, but there is no word on the Mi CC9 Pro's availability in markets outside China. however, the phone is tipped to make its debut as the Mi Note 10 in the international market.

Mi CC9 Pro specifications  

The dual-SIM (Nano) Mi CC9 Pro runs MIUI 11. The phone features a 6.47-inch curved full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED display with a pixel density of 398ppi, peak brightness of 600 nits (HBM), and a contrast ratio of 400000:1. It draws power from the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

In the camera department, the Mi CC9 Pro packs a 108-megapixel main camera with an f/1.69 aperture and four-axis OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation). It is assisted by a 20-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 117-degree field of view, a 12-megapixel short telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, an 8-megapixel long telephoto lens with 50x digital zoom support, and a macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture that is capable of clicking images with a minimum subject distance of 2cm. On the front is a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

Rear camera features of the Mi CC9 Pro include 4K video capture at 30fps, slo-mo HD video capture at up to 960fps, portrait blur adjustment, and a dedicated night mode. The phone offers up to 256GB of internal storage, but it does not support storage expansion. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5,0, GPS / A-GPS, Galileo, and GLONASS. There is a 3.5mm headphone jack on the phone and a USB Type-C port for charging and file transfer.

The Mi CC9 Pro comes equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. Sensors on the phone include an ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, electronic compass, infrared sensor, and a laser focus sensor. The phone comes equipped with a 5,260mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. Dimensions of the phone are 157.8x74.2x9.67 mm and it tips the scales at 208 grams.

Comments

Mi CC9 Pro, Mi CC9 Pro Specifications, Mi CC9 Pro Price, Xiaomi
