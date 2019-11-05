Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Mi CC9 Pro Tops DxOMark Photography Chart With 121 Overall Score, Reigns Supreme in Video Ranking

Mi CC9 Pro Tops DxOMark Photography Chart With 121 Overall Score, Reigns Supreme in Video Ranking

Mi CC9 Pro’s DxOMark video score is higher than any phone out there.

By | Updated: 5 November 2019 16:22 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Mi CC9 Pro Tops DxOMark Photography Chart With 121 Overall Score, Reigns Supreme in Video Ranking

Mi CC9 Pro packs a 108-megapixel main camera and dual telephoto lenses

Highlights
  • Mi CC9 Pro has been awarded a score of 130 for still photography
  • It scored 102 for video, higher than any other phone out there
  • Mi CC9 Pro sits above the likes of Galaxy Note 10 and Pixel 4

Mi CC9 Pro packing a penta lens rear camera setup went official in China earlier today, and it appears that the phone's capable camera hardware also delivers impressive results. The Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition has peaked at the top of DxOMark's ranking of best phones for smartphone photography, and is tied with the Huawei Mate 30 Pro at the summit with a net score of 121. Mi CC9 Pro scored more than any other phone out there when it comes to videography, which is again an impressive feat. Overall, the Mi CC9 Pro has surpassed some capable phones like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and the Google Pixel 4, which definitely makes a solid statement about its camera prowess.

DxOMark has awarded the Mi CC9 Pro a net score of 121, which puts it jointly at the top with the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. The net tally of 121 points puts the Mi CC9 Pro above some very capable phones like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, Samsung Galaxy S10+, Huawei P30 Pro, and the Google Pixel 4. The Xiaomi phone achieved 130 for still photography and 102 for video recording. Mi CC9 Pro's video score of 102 is the highest score awarded to any phone in DxOMark's database, putting it above the likes of Galaxy Note 10+ and the Google Pixel 4.

 

In the test, it was found that the Mi CC9 Pro's dual telephoto cameras delivered good zoom performance, and the autofocus performance was also fast and accurate. Depth estimation and bokeh effects were found to be generally good, and distortion was kept to a minimum in photos captured by the wide-angle camera. Night shots taken by the Mi CC9 Pro were found to produce natural skin tones and in most cases, the photos had good detail with minimal noise and good exposure control. The colour reproduction was found to be pleasing overall.

As far as weaknesses go, DxOMark mentions that edges of images captured by the Mi CC9 Pro turned out less sharp and there was a purple tint in the photos of sky captured by the phone. Also, the Xiaomi phone was found to be lagging behind other top performers when it comes to dynamic range. In case of videos, limited dynamic range, occasional colour fringing, frame drops, and judders while panning in a frame were found to be the weak areas. DxOMark is yet to test the selfie camera of the Mi CC9 Pro though. But the phone's overall score of 121 indicates that superior camera capabilities need not necessarily be limited to flagship phones only.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi CC9 Pro, Mi CC9 Pro Specifications, Mi CC9 Pro DxOMark, Xiaomi, DxOMark
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
How to Setup Fingerprint Lock on WhatsApp
Microsoft Trials 4-Day Work Week in Overworked Japan; Sales Rise Almost 40 Percent
Mi CC9 Pro Tops DxOMark Photography Chart With 121 Overall Score, Reigns Supreme in Video Ranking
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Unveils Mi CC9 Pro With 108-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 730G
  2. Xiaomi Unveils Mi TV 5, Mi TV 5 Pro in 55-Inch, 65-Inch, and 75-Inch Sizes
  3. LG G Pad 5 10.1 With 8,200mAh Battery, Snapdragon 821 SoC Launched
  4. Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi Y2 MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins in India: Reports
  5. Mi Note 10 Launching on November 6, Penta Camera Setup Detailed
  6. Mi Note 10 Pro May Launch Alongside Mi Note 10 After All
  7. IT Ministry Said to Have Found Gaps in WhatsApp Reply on Spyware Issue
  8. Mi CC9 Pro, Xiaomi Watch, Mi TV 5 to Launch Today: All You Need to Know
  9. Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Review
  10. Redmi Note 7 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Update in India: Reports
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Trials 4-Day Work Week in Overworked Japan; Sales Rise Almost 40 Percent
  2. Mi CC9 Pro Tops DxOMark Photography Chart With 121 Overall Score, Reigns Supreme in Video Ranking
  3. OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition Goes on Open Sale in India
  4. Microsoft Edge Based on Chromium Gets General Availability Release Date; Significant Teams Updates Announced
  5. Mi CC9 Pro Launched With 108-Megapixel Penta Lens Camera Setup, Snapdragon 730G: Price, Specifications
  6. Mi TV 5, Mi TV 5 Pro With 4K Displays Launched in 55-Inch, 65-Inch, and 75-Inch Sizes: Everything You Need to Know
  7. Facebook's Libra Digital Currency Could Come Under Some Existing Rules: IOSCO
  8. Google Maps for Android Gets New Search Shortcut Carousel Feature
  9. US Urged to Invest More in AI; Ex-Google CEO Warns of China's Progress
  10. Amazon Echo, Google Home Smart Speakers Can Be Hacked With Laser 'Light Commands', Researchers Claim
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.