Technology News
loading

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Dark Blue Planet Variant Showcased Ahead of Launch

The Dark Blue Planet variant will join the Mi CC9’s gradient white edition.

By | Updated: 27 June 2019 11:07 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Mi CC9 Dark Blue Planet Variant Showcased Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Weibo / Lei Jun

The Mi CC9 has been confirmed to pack a 48-megapixel rear camera.

Highlights
  • Mi CC9 will be accompanied by the Mi CC9e at launch
  • The Mi CC9 will sport a 32-megapixel selfie camera
  • It is rumoured to draw power from Snapdragon 730 SoC

The Xiaomi Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e are roughly a week away from their official launch, but the company is keeping the hype train at full velocity. In the lead up to the July 2 event, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has shared a pair of images revealing the Dark Blue Planet variant of the Mi CC9, and has also posted a short video to highlight its design. The Mi CC9's Dark Blue Planet edition has a gradient design with a wavy pattern on the rear panel, which looks a bit similar to what we have already seen on the Realme X and Realme 3 Pro.

The Xiaomi co-founder's Weibo post shows the M 9 CC9's Dark Blue Planet variant, which flaunts curved streaks of electric blue and purple gradient on a dark blue backdrop. Jun added that achieving the beautiful pattern on the Mi CC9's rear panel was a tedious process and that it was harder than the work done on the flagship Mi 9.

mi cc9 compare Mi CC9

Mi CC9's (Left) gradient finish will draw some comparisons with the one on the Realme X (Right).

 

In separate Weibo post by the Xiaomi executive, the Xiaomi CC9's Dark Blue Planet variant can be seen from another angle, flaunting its triple rear cameras and the appealing gradient finish. To further excite the anxious fans, Jun also shared a short video, which highlights the beautiful wavy pattern and colour shift on the Mi CC9's rear panel when light falls on it at different angles.

Xiaomi has already shared images of the Mi CC9's white gradient variant as well as the retail packaging of the upcoming phone. The company has also confirmed that the phone will sport a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor at the back and a 32-megapixel front camera. More details about the Mi CC9 and its more affordable sibling - the Mi CC9e - will be revealed when the two phones are launched at an event on July 2 in China.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Mi CC9, Xiaomi Mi CC9 Specifications, Mi CC9 Dark Blue Planet Variant, Mi CC9 Renders, Xiaomi Mi CC9, Xiaomi Mi CC9e, Xiaomi Mi CC9e specifications
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Netflix’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Casts Game of Thrones, Marvel Stars
Xiaomi Mi CC9 Dark Blue Planet Variant Showcased Ahead of Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Realme’s 64-Megapixel Camera Sample Shows a Lot of Promise
  2. Motorola One Vision Review
  3. OnePlus Opens Applications for OnePlus 7 Series Closed Beta Programme
  4. LG W10, W30, W30 Pro Debut in India With 4,000mAh Battery, AI Cameras
  5. Lenovo Laptops Now ‘Made to Order’, Fully Customisable in India Online
  6. Redmi K20, Redmi 7A, Redmi 7 Custom ROMs Get a Head Start
  7. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 India Launch Date May Be Announced Tomorrow
  8. Hands On With the LG W10 and LG W30
  9. Motorola One Vision Set to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart
  10. Amazon Prime Day 2019 Sale Starts on July 15: What to Expect
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.