Xiaomi Mi CC9, Mi CC9e Photo, Full Specifications Allegedly Spotted on TENAA

The Mi CC9 is listed to pack a 3,940mAh battery.

By | Updated: 28 June 2019 17:46 IST
Xiaomi Mi CC9, Mi CC9e Photo, Full Specifications Allegedly Spotted on TENAA

Photo Credit: TENAA

Mi CC9 series is set to launch on July 2

  • Mi CC9 is listed to run on Android Pie, feature 6.39-inch display
  • Mi CC9 is listed to feature 6.08-inc display, 3,940mAh battery
  • Both the phones are seen to sport a triple rear camera setup

Xiaomi has confirmed that it is launching the Mi CC9, Mi CC9e, and Mi CC9 Meitu Custom Edition phones on July 2. Two of those phones have now purportedly been spotted on TENAA certification site. The listings reveal key specification details of the Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e. The company has already confirmed that the Mi CC9 will pack 8GB RAM and offer 256GB of internal storage. It is confirmed to sport a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel sensor, and a 32-megapixel selfie snapper as well.

Coming to the alleged TENAA listings, the photos attached suggest that the Mi CC9 will have a waterdrop-style notch, a triple camera setup aligned vertically that has already been confirmed, and an in-screen fingerprint sensor. The listing for model number M190F3BT, which is most likely the Mi CC9 suggests that the phone run on Android Pie, sport a 6.39-inch display, be powered by an unnamed 2.2GHz octa-core processor. It was previously reported that the Mi CC9 will be powered by the Snapdragon 730 processor, so the listing could be pointing towards the same. It is said to come in multiple variants – 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB. The Mi CC9 is listed to pack a 3,940mAh battery and is equipped with an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

The M1906F9SC, which is likely the Mi CC9e, is listed on TENAA as well. The listing tips a 6.08-inch display, a similar 3,940mAh battery, and measure at 153.47x71.85x8.475mm. Little else is mentioned about the Mi CC9e on TENAA as of now. The photos suggest a waterdrop-style notch, and a triple rear camera setup as well. The only notable difference is that the Mi CC9 comes with the Meitu branding at the back, while the Mi CC9e comes with Xiaomi branding. The listings were first spotted by MySmartPrice.

micc9e main tenaa Mi CC9e

Mi CC9e photos on TENAA
Photo Credit: TENAA

The pricing of both the variants have also leaked online earlier. The Mi CC9 6GB + 128GB is tipped to be priced at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 26,200), the 8GB + 128GB variant will be priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 28,200), and the 8GB + 256GB variant will be priced at CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 31,300). The Mi CC9e, on the other hand, will be priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,100) for the 6GB + 64GB variant, CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 19,200) for the 6GB + 128GB variant, and CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 22,200) for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

The Mi CC9 is rumoured to to pack a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, a 16-megapixel secondary lens, and a 12-megapixel third sensor. The Mi CC9e is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC, and sport a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel Sony IMX583 sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, an a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor.

Xiaomi Mi CC9, Mi CC9e Photo, Full Specifications Allegedly Spotted on TENAA
