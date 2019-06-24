Xiaomi announced its new 'CC' smartphone series targeted towards the youth, and the first in the series are rumoured to be CC9 and CC9e phones. Fresh leaks have now cropped up of both the phones tipping specifications and price. There's also an alleged live photo of the CC9 smartphone that has surfaced online, and it is seen with an all-screen display. The specifications leak suggests that both the phones will sport an in-screen fingerprint sensor and a triple camera setup as well.

Starting with the price, tipster Mukul Sharma has tweeted that multiple variants of the Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e will be launched in the newly announced ‘CC' smartphone series. The Mi CC9 6GB + 128GB will be priced at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 26,200), the 8GB + 128GB variant will be priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 28,200), and the 8GB + 256GB variant will be priced at CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 31,300). The Mi CC9e, on the other hand, will be priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,100) for the 6GB + 64GB variant, CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 19,200) for the 6GB + 128GB variant, and CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 22,200) for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

The live photo of the Mi CC9 has surfaced on Weibo, and it shows only the front of the upcoming phone. The smartphone is seen to sport an all-display front with no notch up top, and little-to-no bezel at the bottom of the display. It could feature a motorised pop-up mechanism, or the under-display selfie camera technology that Xiaomi has been raving about recently.

Mi CC9 specifications (rumoured)

Sharma has also shared specifications of the Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e. Starting with the Mi CC9, the tipster reveals that the phone will run on Android Pie-based MIUI 10 software, and feature a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display. It is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 730 SoC and pack a 4,000mAh battery as well with 27W fast charging support.

The Mi CC9 will pack a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, a 16-megapixel secondary lens, and a 12-megapixel third sensor. Up front, the phone is tipped to sport a 32-megapixel selfie sensor. The phone is listed to come with an in-screen fingerprint sensor, IR Blaster, USB Type-C port, and Hi-Res audio support as well.

Mi CC9e specifications (rumoured)

The Mi CC9e is listed to sport a smaller 5.97-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display. It should be powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC, and pack 3,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The triple rear camera setup will consist of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX583 sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, an a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor. All the other specifications are listed to be similar to the Mi CC9.