Technology News
loading

Mi CC9, Mi CC9e Price, Detailed Specifications, and Live Photo Leak Online

Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e are rumoured to sport a triple rear camera setup.

By | Updated: 24 June 2019 12:12 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Mi CC9, Mi CC9e Price, Detailed Specifications, and Live Photo Leak Online

Photo Credit: Weibo

Mi CC9 series is tipped to launch in China soon

Highlights
  • Mi CC9e is tipped to be priced starting at CNY 1,599
  • Mi CC9 is tipped to be priced starting at CNY 2,599
  • Both the phones will run on Android Pie-based MIUI 10

Xiaomi announced its new 'CC' smartphone series targeted towards the youth, and the first in the series are rumoured to be CC9 and CC9e phones. Fresh leaks have now cropped up of both the phones tipping specifications and price. There's also an alleged live photo of the CC9 smartphone that has surfaced online, and it is seen with an all-screen display. The specifications leak suggests that both the phones will sport an in-screen fingerprint sensor and a triple camera setup as well.

Starting with the price, tipster Mukul Sharma has tweeted that multiple variants of the Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e will be launched in the newly announced ‘CC' smartphone series. The Mi CC9 6GB + 128GB will be priced at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 26,200), the 8GB + 128GB variant will be priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 28,200), and the 8GB + 256GB variant will be priced at CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 31,300). The Mi CC9e, on the other hand, will be priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,100) for the 6GB + 64GB variant, CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 19,200) for the 6GB + 128GB variant, and CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 22,200) for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

The live photo of the Mi CC9 has surfaced on Weibo, and it shows only the front of the upcoming phone. The smartphone is seen to sport an all-display front with no notch up top, and little-to-no bezel at the bottom of the display. It could feature a motorised pop-up mechanism, or the under-display selfie camera technology that Xiaomi has been raving about recently.

Mi CC9 specifications (rumoured)

Sharma has also shared specifications of the Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e. Starting with the Mi CC9, the tipster reveals that the phone will run on Android Pie-based MIUI 10 software, and feature a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display. It is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 730 SoC and pack a 4,000mAh battery as well with 27W fast charging support.

The Mi CC9 will pack a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, a 16-megapixel secondary lens, and a 12-megapixel third sensor. Up front, the phone is tipped to sport a 32-megapixel selfie sensor. The phone is listed to come with an in-screen fingerprint sensor, IR Blaster, USB Type-C port, and Hi-Res audio support as well.

Mi CC9e specifications (rumoured)

The Mi CC9e is listed to sport a smaller 5.97-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display. It should be powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC, and pack 3,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The triple rear camera setup will consist of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX583 sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, an a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor. All the other specifications are listed to be similar to the Mi CC9.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi CC9, Mi CC9 PRice, Mi CC9 Specifications, Mi CC9e, Mi CC9e Price, Mi CC9e Specifications, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Blizzard's Global Esports Director Kim Phan Steps Down
Huawei Nova 5i Pro Leaked Schematic Tips Quad Rear Camera, Hole-Punch Display
Mi CC9, Mi CC9e Price, Detailed Specifications, and Live Photo Leak Online
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OnePlus 7
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus TV Tipped to Debut Soon
  2. Is Firefox Better Than Chrome? It Comes Down to Privacy
  3. Redmi K20, Redmi 7A, Redmi 7 Custom ROMs Get a Head Start
  4. Horns Are Growing on Young People's Skulls Due to Phone Use: Research
  5. Samsung Galaxy M40 Can Now Be Purchased Anytime in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy M40 Review
  7. BSNL Offering Free Access to Hotstar Premium With Its New Broadband Plan
  8. Is the Samsung Galaxy M40 Good Enough to Beat Redmi Note 7 Pro?
  9. Amazon, Toshiba Launch Low-Cost Fire TV Televisions With Dolby Vision
  10. Infinix Hot 7 Pro Debuts in India With Four Cameras, 6GB of RAM
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.