Xiaomi is all set to unveil the Mi CC9, Mi CC9e, and Mi CC9 Meitu Custom Edition at an event in China on July 2. The new ‘CC' smartphone series is positioned mainly for the youth-centric audience, and the first phones to debut in the series are confirmed to sport a 32-megapixel selfie sensor, a triple rear camera setup, and colourful gradient back panels. There's a lot that has been leaked about the three phones, and a lot that has already been confirmed by the company itself. We take a look at all of the things we know about the three Xiaomi Mi CC9 phones so far, ahead of its launch next week. The Xiaomi ‘CC' event will be held on July 2 next week. It will begin at 7pm local time (4.30pm IST).

Xiaomi Mi CC9, Mi CC9e, Mi CC9 Meitu Custom Edition price (rumoured)

The Xiaomi Mi CC9 6GB + 128GB has been rumoured to be priced at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 26,200), the 8GB + 128GB variant will be priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 28,200), and the 8GB + 256GB variant will be priced at CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 31,300). The Xiaomi Mi CC9e, on the other hand, will be priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,100) for the 6GB + 64GB variant, CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 19,200) for the 6GB + 128GB variant, and CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 22,200) for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

There is no word on the pricing of the Mi CC9 Meitu Custom Edition as of now. The phones are confirmed to come in White and Dark Blue colour options at least. There should be more options announced at launch.

Xiaomi Mi CC9 specifications, design, retail box (rumoured)

The vanilla Xiaomi Mi CC9 will be bundled inside a minimalistic white retail box with a colourful ‘CC' logo that takes up most of the space. The phone has been spotted on TENAA indicating that it should sport a waterdrop-style notch up front. In teasers, Xiaomi has already confirmed that the phone will sport a triple rear camera setup aligned vertically and an in-screen fingerprint sensor as well. Confirmed specifications include 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 rear sensor, 32-megapixel selfie sensor, 8GB RAM, 256GB internal storage, and a Super Night Scene Mode.

As per the TENAA listing, the Mi CC9 will run on Android Pie, sport a 6.39-inch (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display, be powered by an unnamed 2.2GHz octa-core processor, most likely the Snapdragon 730 processor. It is said to come in multiple variants – 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB. The Mi CC9 is listed to pack a 3,940mAh battery and is equipped with an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

Other rumoured specifications include 27W fast charging support, a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, a 16-megapixel secondary lens, and a 12-megapixel third sensor. The phone is listed to come with an in-screen fingerprint sensor, IR Blaster, USB Type-C port, and Hi-Res audio support as well.

Xiaomi Mi CC9e specifications, design, retail box (rumoured)

The Xiaomi Mi CC9e is expected to be wrapped in an almost similar retail box as the Mi CC9. The design, according to the TENAA listing, is also said to be the same with a waterdrop-style notch and a triple rear camera setup. As for specifications, the TENAA listing tips that the Mi CC9e will feature a 6.08-inch display, a similar 3,940mAh battery, and measure at 153.47x71.85x8.475mm.

Other rumoured specifications include a Snapdragon 710 SoC, 18W fast charging support. The triple rear camera setup will consist of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX583 sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, an a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor.

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Meitu Custom Edition specifications, design, retail box (rumoured)

Xiaomi is all set to launch a third variant as well, a Meitu Custom Edition version of the Mi CC9. The phone will be bundled inside a large sky blue coloured retail box rather than the white-coloured box meant for the vanilla variant. The phone has also been listed on TENAA, and the custom edition is seen to sport a White-coloured variant with red and blue hues, a little different than the white colour variant for the Mi CC9. This variant will also sport a waterdrop-style notch, a triple camera setup at the back, and an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Mi CC9 Meitu Custom Edition

Photo Credit: TENAA

As per the TENAA listing, the Mi CC9 Meitu Custom Edition will sport a 6.39-inch (1080x2340 pixels)display, 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM options, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage options, and a similar 3,940mAh battery. The phone is listed to measure at 156.8x74.5x8.67mm. Other specification details aren't listed on TENAA as of yet.