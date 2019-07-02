Xiaomi Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e smartphones have been launched in China. The two variants sport a triple rear camera setup at the back, come in sleek gradient panel finishes, and a waterdrop-style notch up front. Key specifications of the Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e include a 4,030mAh battery, a 32-megapixel selfie sensor, a 48-megapixel rear sensor, and an in-screen fingerprint sensor. The Mi CC9 is powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC, while the Mi CC9e is powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC. There's also a Mi CC9 Meitu Custom Edition that has been launched alongside as well, and is completely identical to the Mi CC9 except for its RAM, storage, and colour variant.

Xiaomi Mi CC9, Mi CC9e, Mi CC9 Meitu Custom Edition price

Xiaomi Mi CC9 price in China has been set at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 18,000) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option, and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 20,000) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It will be available in Blue Planet, Dark Prince, and White Lover colour options.

The Xiaomi Mi CC9e price, on the other hand, starts from CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 13,000) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model, going up to CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model, and CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,000) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It will be available in the same colour options as the Mi CC9.

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Meitu Custom Edition has also been launched with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option, and it is priced at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 26,000). This premium variant is launched in a White gradient finish only. The only difference between the Mi CC9 and the Mi CC9e Meitu Custom Edition is the fact it has more RAM, more inbuilt storage, and a different colour variant. It also comes in different packaging. The Mi CC9 and Mi CC9 Meitu Custom Edition phones will go on sale on July 5 in China, while the Mi CC9e will go on sale on July 9.

Xiaomi Mi CC9 specifications

As for the specifications, the Mi CC9 will run on Android Pie-based MIUI 10. It features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 403ppi pixel density and 430 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the 2.2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 710 processor paired with 6GB RAM and Adreno 616 GPU. Internal storage options include 64GB and 128GB with the option to expand further using a microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

Coming to the optics, the Mi CC9 sports a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.9 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, and another 2-megapixel sensor for depth of field. Rear camera features include super night mode, portrait mode bokeh, HDR, panorama, 4K video recording, slo-motion video recording support at 960fps.

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Meitu Custom Edition

As mentioned, the phone is equipped with a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture as well. Front camera features include Mimoji Shooting, AI Portrait Mode, 3D Beauty, Front Panorama, Gesture Photo, Front HDR, Front Screen Fill, Face Recognition, AI Smart Beauty, and more.

The Mi CC9 packs a 4,030mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Connectivity options include NFC, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, and more. Key features include in-screen fingerprint sensor, face unlock, Game Turbo 2.0 mode, and Hi-Res audio. The phone weighs 179 grams and measures 156.8x74.5x8.67mm thin.

Xiaomi Mi CC9e specifications

As for the Mi CC9e specifications, the phone will sport a smaller 6.088-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) AMOLED display with 350 nits screen brightness and TUV Rheinland certification. As mentioned, the phone is powered by the 11nm 2.0GHz Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor paired with 4GB and 6GB RAM options. Internal storage is offered in 64GB and 128GB options, and a hybrid microSD card slot offers expansion as well (up to 256GB).

Xiaomi Mi CC9e

The Mi CC9e lacks NFC support, but packs the same 4,030mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It weighs slightly less than the Mi CC9 at 173.8 grams and measures 153.48x71.85x8.4mm.