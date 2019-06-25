Technology News
loading

Xiaomi Mi CC9 to Sport 48-Megapixel Rear, 32-Megapixel Selfie Sensors: Company Confirms

The phone is set to launch on July 2.

By | Updated: 25 June 2019 18:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Mi CC9 to Sport 48-Megapixel Rear, 32-Megapixel Selfie Sensors: Company Confirms

Photo Credit: Weibo

Xiaomi CC9 phones camera details have been partially confirmed

Highlights
  • Xiaomi CC9 is the first phone to debut in the new ‘CC’ series
  • The latest teaser suggests 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor
  • The phone is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup

Xiaomi is all set to unveil the Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e smartphones in China on July 2. Running up to the launch, the company has been releasing teasers every day, revealing information about the phones bit by bit. The latest teaser reveals that the CC9 phone will sport a 32-megapixel selfie sensor and a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor at the back. This is in line with previous leaks, which also suggested that the Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e phones will come with a triple rear camera setup.

According to new teasers on Weibo, the Xiaomi Mi CC9 will sport a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 rear sensor at the back and a 32-megapixel selfie sensor. The teasers reiterate that the phone will be launched on July 2. The phones are the first to debut in the company's new ‘CC' smartphone series meant for the youth-centric audience.

The two phones have suffered quite a few leaks recently, with the very recent one tipping the Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e price as well as most specifications. A leak also suggested that the Mi CC9 phone will sport an all-screen display with no notch up front.

Xiaomi Mi CC9, Mi CC9e price (rumoured)

The Xiaomi Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e are tipped to be made available in multiple variants, and the recent price leak suggests that the CC9 6GB + 128GB will be priced at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 26,200), the 8GB + 128GB variant will be priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 28,200), and the 8GB + 256GB variant will be priced at CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 31,300). The Mi CC9e, on the other hand, will be priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,100) for the 6GB + 64GB variant, CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 19,200) for the 6GB + 128GB variant, and CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 22,200) for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

Xiaomi Mi CC9, Mi CC9e specifications (rumoured)

As for rumoured specifications, the Mi CC9 is expected to run on Android Pie-based MIUI 10 software, and feature a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display. It is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 730 SoC and pack a 4,000mAh battery as well with 27W fast charging support.

The Mi CC9 is expected to pack a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, a 16-megapixel secondary lens, and a 12-megapixel third sensor. Up front, the phone is tipped to sport a 32-megapixel selfie sensor. The phone is listed to come with an in-screen fingerprint sensor, IR Blaster, USB Type-C port, and Hi-Res audio support as well.

The Xiaomi Mi CC9e is tipped to sport a smaller 5.97-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display. It should be powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC, and pack 3,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The triple rear camera setup will consist of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX583 sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, an a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor. All the other specifications are listed to be similar to the Mi CC9.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Mi CC9, Mi CC9e, Mi CC9 Specifications
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 India Launch Date May Be Announced Tomorrow
BSNL to Launch 3 New Broadband Plans With Up to 8Mbps Speed at as Low as Rs. 349 Per Month
Xiaomi Mi CC9 to Sport 48-Megapixel Rear, 32-Megapixel Selfie Sensors: Company Confirms
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Realme 64-Megapixel Camera Phone With Quad Cameras Showcased
  2. JioCall App Confirms Debut of Jio GigaFiber Fixedline Calling Service
  3. Samsung Galaxy Fit, Galaxy Fit e Fitness Trackers Launched in India
  4. Amazon Prime Day 2019 Sale Starts on July 15: What to Expect
  5. Mi CC9, Mi CC9e Price, Specifications, and Live Photo Leak Online
  6. Bill Gates Says Microsoft Losing to Android Was His 'Greatest Mistake'
  7. Amazon Will Release 14 Prime Video Titles in 14-Day Run-Up to Prime Day
  8. Redmi K20, Redmi 7A, Redmi 7 Custom ROMs Get a Head Start
  9. Oppo Teases Its Under-Display Front Camera Phone on Video
  10. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active With Circular AMOLED Screen Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.