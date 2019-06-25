Xiaomi is all set to unveil the Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e smartphones in China on July 2. Running up to the launch, the company has been releasing teasers every day, revealing information about the phones bit by bit. The latest teaser reveals that the CC9 phone will sport a 32-megapixel selfie sensor and a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor at the back. This is in line with previous leaks, which also suggested that the Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e phones will come with a triple rear camera setup.

According to new teasers on Weibo, the Xiaomi Mi CC9 will sport a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 rear sensor at the back and a 32-megapixel selfie sensor. The teasers reiterate that the phone will be launched on July 2. The phones are the first to debut in the company's new ‘CC' smartphone series meant for the youth-centric audience.

The two phones have suffered quite a few leaks recently, with the very recent one tipping the Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e price as well as most specifications. A leak also suggested that the Mi CC9 phone will sport an all-screen display with no notch up front.

Xiaomi Mi CC9, Mi CC9e price (rumoured)

The Xiaomi Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e are tipped to be made available in multiple variants, and the recent price leak suggests that the CC9 6GB + 128GB will be priced at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 26,200), the 8GB + 128GB variant will be priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 28,200), and the 8GB + 256GB variant will be priced at CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 31,300). The Mi CC9e, on the other hand, will be priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,100) for the 6GB + 64GB variant, CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 19,200) for the 6GB + 128GB variant, and CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 22,200) for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

Xiaomi Mi CC9, Mi CC9e specifications (rumoured)

As for rumoured specifications, the Mi CC9 is expected to run on Android Pie-based MIUI 10 software, and feature a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display. It is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 730 SoC and pack a 4,000mAh battery as well with 27W fast charging support.

The Mi CC9 is expected to pack a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, a 16-megapixel secondary lens, and a 12-megapixel third sensor. Up front, the phone is tipped to sport a 32-megapixel selfie sensor. The phone is listed to come with an in-screen fingerprint sensor, IR Blaster, USB Type-C port, and Hi-Res audio support as well.

The Xiaomi Mi CC9e is tipped to sport a smaller 5.97-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display. It should be powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC, and pack 3,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The triple rear camera setup will consist of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX583 sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, an a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor. All the other specifications are listed to be similar to the Mi CC9.