Xiaomi Mi CC 9 series of phones are set to be launched today at an event in China at 7pm CST (4:30pm IST). Ahead of the official unveiling, Xiaomi has released an official image of the Mi CC 9 and the Mi CC 9e together, and has also released a teaser video. Xiaomi chief Lei Jun has also outlined the key specifications of the Mi CC 9 and has shared images of the Mi CC 9 Meitu Custom Edition covered in a special edition protective case. Moreover, the Mi CC 9 has been spotted on Geekbench powered by what leaks claim to the Snapdragon 665 SoC.

The image shared by Xiaomi on Weibo shows the Mi CC 9's Dark Blue Planet variant alongside the white gradient variant of the Mi CC 9e. The post adds that both the phones flaunt a 3D curved glass design and offer a great in-hand feel, just like the flagship Mi 9. The company has also released a teaser video to promote the upcoming Mi CC 9 series phones, which shows the phones in action and focuses on their imaging capabilities.

Additionally, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has shared two images of the Mi CC 9 Meitu Custom Edition, which show the phone covered in a transparent protective case with an attached bracelet. Jun mentions in his post that bracelet will be called Little Fairy Wish Chain Bracelet or the Austrian crystal inlaid rose gold bracelet (translated).

The Xiaomi Mi CC 9 Meitu Custom Edition covered in a special edition bracelet case

In another post, Jun mentioned that the Xiaomi Mi CC 9 is basically a redesigned version of the Mi 9 flagship and that its photography capabilities are no less than the Mi 9. He added that the Mi CC 9 will pack a Samsung-made AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor, Corning Gorilla Glass on the front and rear panels, a 4,030mAh battery, IR blaster and a 3.5mm headphone jack. He added that the 32-megapixel front and 48-megapixel rear camera are quite good.

Contrary to what earlier leaks had tipped, the Mi CC 9e will reportedly pack the Snapdragon 665 processor. We have come across a total of five Mi CC 9e listings on Geekbench, all of which tip 6GB of RAM and an octa-core Qualcomm processor clocked at 1.8GHz. It must be noted that previous leaks had pointed at the Snapdragon 710 SoC powering the Mi CC 9e.

The Mi CC 9e's Geekbench listing tips Snapdragon 665 SoC powering the phone

The motherboard's code name is listed as “trinket” on the Geekbench database, but as per tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore and a report from Gizmochina, the SoC in question is the Snapdragon 665, which was announced by Qualcomm earlier this year. Also, a trio of hands-on images showing the Mi CC 9e running the AIDA-64 app have surfaced online and they show the phone drawing power from the Snapdragon 665 SoC.