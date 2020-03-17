Xiaomi has launched a Mi Car Charger Pro 18W in India that supports dual charging. The new car charger also comes with a metallic finish and has fast charging support. Further, Xiaomi has provided a dual-port intelligent distribution feature that is designed to provide appropriate power to each connected device. In December 2018, the Chinese company launched the Mi Car Charger Basic in the country that also had dual USB ports for charging two devices simultaneously. The earlier offering, however, had Quick Charge 3.0 with up to 18W charging support exclusive to one port.

Mi Car Charger Pro 18W price in India

The Mi Car Charger Pro 18W price in India is set at Rs. 799. The charger is available for purchase through the Mi.com website. It is touted to be offered at the introductory price initially, though its maximum retail price (MRP) on the online listing is Rs. 999.

To recall, the Mi Car Charger Basic was launched in India back in late 2018 at Rs. 499.

Mi Car Charger Pro 18W specifications, features

The Mi Car Charger Pro 18W comes with fast charging support. Unlike the Mi Car Charger Basic that had one dedicated port to support up to 18W charging, the new model delivers fast charging from either of its two USB ports. This means that you can plug in your supported device on any of the two ports to get the fast charging experience. However, the latest offering doesn't provide 18W fast charging simultaneously on both available ports.

Alongside fast charging, the Mi Car Charger Pro 18W has the dual-port intelligent distribution feature that is claimed to intelligently distribute power to each device using a built-in chip that controls its own temperature even when operating at high currents. The charger also has an IC chip with fivefold circuit protection that is touted to offer overcurrent protection, short-circuit protection, and overvoltage protection. It also protects against electromagnetic interference and overheats. Furthermore, there is a moonlight white LED indicator.

The Mi Car Charger Pro 18W measures 61.8x25.8x25.8mm. Besides, the charger comes in a metallic finish that is complemented by a metal housing made of brass.