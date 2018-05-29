Mi Band 3 has been confirmed to witness an unveiling at Xiaomi's annual product launch that will be held in China on May 31. This is also the event at which Xiaomi's next flagship handset, the Mi 8 (and, possibly the Mi 8 SE) and the next big mobile software upgrade in the form of MIUI 10, will be unveiled. While we still have a couple of days to go before the announcement, the Mi Band 3 fitness tracker has allegedly been spotted in an official listing on Xiaomi's mobile app. According to the deleted listing, price of the Mi Band 3 will be CNY 169 (roughly Rs. 1,800).

Chinese blog CNBeta claims to have obtained a screenshot of this official listing that shows the Mi Band 3 on the Chinese version of the Xiaomi app. The listing seems to have since been taken down. The report suggests that Xiaomi has focused on the design of the Mi Band 3 and has made the band more durable than before. However, a teaser photo reveals the Mi Band 3 will look a lot like the Mi Band 2.

The Mi Band 3 is reported to arrive with a touchscreen OLED panel with support for gesture-based actions that include swiping up and down and left and right to browse through functions and items. Apart from that, the fitness band is expected to get Bluetooth v4.2, heart rate sensor, IP67 splash resistance rating, NFC, step counter, calorie counter, and sleep tracker.

Another highlight of the Xiaomi 2018 annual product launch will be the Mi 8 flagship. As per recent leaks and teasers, the Xiaomi Mi 8 will arrive with emojis similar to Animoji seen on the iPhone X. Apart from that, the smartphone will get a wide notch, vertical dual camera setup, almost-bezel-less display, an AI dual camera, a Snapdragon 845 SoC, and a lot more.