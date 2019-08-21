Technology News
Mi A3 Android One Phone to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price in India, More

Mi A3 will be made available on Amazon India and Mi.com.

By | Updated: 21 August 2019 06:30 IST
Mi A3 Android One Phone to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price in India, More

Mi A3 is powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC

Highlights
  • Mi A3 launch event will begin at 12pm (IST) in India
  • It will sport a triple rear camera setup, 48-megapixel main sensor
  • It will pack a 4,030mAh battery, 32-megapixel selfie sensor

Xiaomi Mi A3 is all set to launch in India today. The latest Android One variant from the company comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core SoC, up to 6GB RAM, a 32-megapixel selfie camera, waterdrop-style notch, and an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. The India launch event is set to begin at 12pm (noon) IST wherein pricing and availability details will be unveiled. The phone is being teased on Amazon India, so its availability there is a given.

Mi A3 launch event timings, live stream link, price in India (expected), availability

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Mi A3 launch event will begin at 12pm (noon) IST. The company will live stream the event on its official website. It is taking registrations of interest on a Mi A3 dedicated page, and is counting down to the event start time. You can catch the Mi A3 launch live stream below as well.

 

The Mi A3 price in India and availability should be revealed during the event. As mentioned, it has been confirmed to be available on Amazon India and should be listed on the Mi.com website as well. The phone was launched in Spain last month, and its price in the market has been set at EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 19,200) for the 64GB storage variant, while its 128GB storage option is priced at EUR 279 (roughly Rs. 21,500). The phone was launched in "Not Just Blue", "More Than White", and "Kind of Gray" colour options. It should launch in India in the same colour options and the price tag should be in the same range as well, barring the difference of government taxes and duties.

Mi A3 specifications, features

Because it has already launched in Spain, the specifications of the Xiaomi Mi A3 are already known. The dual-SIM (Nano) Mi A3 runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box and features a 6.08-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The handset comes with the in-display fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, the Mi A3 is powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. Xiaomi has provided 64GB and 128GB storage options on the Mi A3 that both are expandable via microSD card.

For photos and videos, the Mi A3 has the triple rear camera setup that has a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a 118-degree wide-angle f/1.79 lens, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor for depth sensing. The smartphone also has the 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front with an f/2.0 lens.

Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, the phone packs a 4,030mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging, and measures 153.48x71.85x8.5mm.

Mi A3 Android One Phone to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price in India, More
