Xiaomi's latest Android One phone, the Mi A3, will go on sale again at 12pm IST today from Mi.com, Amazon, and the authorised Mi Home Stores across the country. The new Xiaomi phone packs triple rear cameras, a Super AMOLED display, and an in-display fingerprint sensor, all the while carrying a starting price of Rs. 12,999. The camera-centric phone has a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 32-megapixel front camera, assisted by a host of photography features.

Xiaomi Mi A3 price in India, sale offers

The Mi A3's base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant has been priced at Rs. 12,999. The phone's higher-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 15,999. The phone comes in a choice of three colour options viz. "Not Just Blue", "More Than White", and "Kind of Gray".

As for sale offers on the Mi A3, one can get Rs. 750 cashback if the purchase is made using an HDFC Bank credit card, while an additional Rs. 250 will be taken off for EMI transactions. Airtel customers can avail double data and unlimited calling benefits with the Rs. 249 prepaid recharge.

Xiaomi Mi A3 specifications

The Mi A3 sports a 6.08-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) Super AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 19.5:9 aspect ratio with a waterdrop notch at the top. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, the Mi A3 packs a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.79 aperture, accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with a 118-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 32-megapixel front camera to handle selfies and video calls. The phone comes equipped with a 4,030mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.