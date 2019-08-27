Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi Mi A3 Goes on Sale Today at 12 Noon Via Amazon, Mi.com: Check Price, Specifications, Offers

Xiaomi Mi A3 Goes on Sale Today at 12 Noon Via Amazon, Mi.com: Check Price, Specifications, Offers

The Mi A3 is the first Xiaomi Mi A-series phone to pack triple rear cameras

By | Updated: 27 August 2019 06:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Mi A3 Goes on Sale Today at 12 Noon Via Amazon, Mi.com: Check Price, Specifications, Offers

The Mi A3 is powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Mi A3 comes in two storage variants and three colours
  • The Xiaomi phone packs a 48-megapixel primary rear camera
  • There is a 32-megapixel front camera to take care of selfies

Xiaomi's latest Android One phone, the Mi A3, will go on sale again at 12pm IST today from Mi.com, Amazon, and the authorised Mi Home Stores across the country. The new Xiaomi phone packs triple rear cameras, a Super AMOLED display, and an in-display fingerprint sensor, all the while carrying a starting price of Rs. 12,999. The camera-centric phone has a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 32-megapixel front camera, assisted by a host of photography features.

Xiaomi Mi A3 price in India, sale offers

The Mi A3's base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant has been priced at Rs. 12,999. The phone's higher-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 15,999. The phone comes in a choice of three colour options viz. "Not Just Blue", "More Than White", and "Kind of Gray".

As for sale offers on the Mi A3, one can get Rs. 750 cashback if the purchase is made using an HDFC Bank credit card, while an additional Rs. 250 will be taken off for EMI transactions. Airtel customers can avail double data and unlimited calling benefits with the Rs. 249 prepaid recharge.

Xiaomi Mi A3 specifications

The Mi A3 sports a 6.08-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) Super AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 19.5:9 aspect ratio with a waterdrop notch at the top. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, the Mi A3 packs a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.79 aperture, accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with a 118-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 32-megapixel front camera to handle selfies and video calls. The phone comes equipped with a 4,030mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Xiaomi Mi A3

Xiaomi Mi A3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good cameras
  • Premium build quality
  • Excellent battery life
  • Smooth performance
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution display
  • Hybrid dual-SIM slot
  • Camera is slow to focus at times
  • Aggressive HDR
Read detailed Xiaomi Mi A3 review
Display6.08-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4030mAh
OSAndroid 9.0
Resolution720x1560 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi A3 price in India, Mi A3 specifications, Mi A3, Xiaomi Mi A3, Xiaomi
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Oppo Reno 2, Reno 2Z, Reno 2F Leak Reveals Full Specifications, Live Images Surface Online As Well
New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Trailer Teases Rey’s Double-Bladed Lightsaber
Xiaomi Mi A3 Goes on Sale Today at 12 Noon Via Amazon, Mi.com: Check Price, Specifications, Offers
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  2. How to Activate and Use Jio Fiber's Free Landline Service
  3. Realme 5 to Go on Sale for the First Time Tomorrow in India
  4. Lenovo Smart Clock, Smart Display Launched in India, Go on sale Next Month
  5. Motorola One Action Review
  6. Realme 5 Pro Review
  7. Indian Bug Hunter Finds Flaw in Instagram Again, Wins $10,000
  8. Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest Sale Kicks Off: What You Should Know
  9. Russian Capsule Carrying Humanoid Robot Fails Space Station Docking
  10. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi A3 Goes on Sale Today at 12 Noon Via Amazon, Mi.com: Check Price, Specifications, Offers
  2. New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Trailer Teases Rey’s Double-Bladed Lightsaber
  3. Oppo Reno 2, Reno 2Z, Reno 2F Leak Reveals Full Specifications, Live Images Surface Online As Well
  4. BSNL Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans With 10GB Daily 4G Data Launched: Report
  5. Elon Musk, Jack Ma to Talk at Artificial Intelligence Conference This Week
  6. Redmi Note 8 Teasers Confirm Snapdragon 665 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras With 48-Megapixel Primary Shooter
  7. Tencent Launches WeChat for Drivers
  8. DGCA Asks Indian Fliers Not to Carry Older 15-Inch MacBook Pro Laptops
  9. India Driving More Revenue per User for Social Media Firms, Research Firm Claims
  10. Mi Super Sale Brings Discounts, Other Offers for Redmi Note 6 Pro, Mi A2, More Xiaomi Phones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.