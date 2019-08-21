Mi A3 was launched in India on Wednesday, Xiaomi's latest Android One smartphone. It comes with gradient back panel glossy finish, a waterdrop-style notch, and triple rear camera setup. It comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera setup, a 48-megapixel rear main sensor, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, and an in-display fingerprint scanner as well. The biggest USP is its stock Android software, thereby devoid of bloatware and all the additional Mi suite of apps. The phone will be available on Amazon India and Mi.com both.

Mi A3 price in India, availability, launch offers

Mi A3 price in India is set at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option and Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It will be available in "Not Just Blue", "More Than White", and "Kind of Gray" colour options. The phone will go on sale on Amazon India, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores from 12pm (noon) IST on August 23. It will be made available "soon" via offline stores.

Launch offers for the Mi A3 include Rs. 750 cashback on HDFC Bank credit cards, with an additonal Rs. 250 on EMI transactions, for the first few weeks. A double data and unlimited calling from Airtel was also announced, with the Rs. 249 recharge. The phone was launched in Spain last month.

Mi A3 design, specifications

The Mi A3 has a triple rear camera setup at the back aligned vertically and placed on the top left corner. The phone sees a gradient back panel finish and the Xiaomi logo is embossed at the bottom. The Mi A3 has a waterdrop-style notch and up top and a slight chin at the bottom of the display. The handset comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Mi A3 runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box and features a 6.08-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) Super AMOLED display, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the Mi A3 is powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and Adreno 610 GPU. Xiaomi has provided 64GB and 128GB storage options on the Mi A3 that are both expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

For photos and videos, the Mi A3 has the triple rear camera setup that has a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a 118-degree wide-angle f/1.79 lens, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor for depth sensing. The smartphone also has the 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front with an f/2.0 lens.

Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, the phone packs a 4,030mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging, and measures 153.48x71.85x8.5mm.