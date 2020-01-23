Technology News
Xiaomi Mi A3 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 11,999

The Xiaomi Mi A3 gets a permanent price drop of Rs. 1,000, and both the 4GB and 6GB RAM options have received a cut.

By | Updated: 23 January 2020 12:27 IST
Mi A3 has a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Mi A3 6GB RAM option is now priced at Rs. 14,999
  • The Mi A3 phone is available in three colour options
  • The phone is listed on Amazon India, Flipkart, Mi.com

Xiaomi Mi A3 has received a permanent price cut in India. The phone was launched in India in August last year, and was priced starting at Rs. 12,999 back then. The 4GB and 6GB RAM options have now received a price cut of Rs. 1,000. This is the first price cut of the Mi A3 since its launch last year. The phone is on sale on Amazon India, Mi.com, Flipkart, and retail stores as well, and these channels will see this price drop.

Xiaomi's India chief Manu Kumar Jain has tweeted that the Xiaomi Mi A3 gets a permanent price drop of Rs. 1,000. After the revision, the Mi A3 price in India is listed at Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option and Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The new prices are reflecting on Amazon India, Mi.com, and Flipkart sites as well. All e-tailers have listed no-cost EMIs and exchange discounts on their sites. The Android One phone is available in three colour options – Not Just Blue, More Than White, and Kind of Grey.

Mi A3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) Xiaomi Mi A3 runs on Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box and features a 6.08-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) Super AMOLED display, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the Mi A3 is powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and Adreno 610 GPU. Xiaomi has provided 64GB and 128GB storage options on the Mi A3 that are both expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). For photos and videos, the Mi A3 has the triple rear camera setup that has a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a 118-degree wide-angle f/1.79 lens, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor for depth sensing.

The smartphone also has the 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front with an f/2.0 lens. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, the phone packs a 4,030mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging, and measures 153.48x71.85x8.5mm.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi Mi A3

Xiaomi Mi A3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good cameras
  • Premium build quality
  • Excellent battery life
  • Smooth performance
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution display
  • Hybrid dual-SIM slot
  • Camera is slow to focus at times
  • Aggressive HDR
Read detailed Xiaomi Mi A3 review
Display 6.08-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4030mAh
OS Android 9.0
Resolution 720x1560 pixels
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
