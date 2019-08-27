Mi A3, Xiaomi's latest Android One phone, was launched earlier this month and has so far been available via the flash sale model. If you've been eyeing the Mi A3 but haven't been able to get one in the flash sale, some respite has come your way. Xiaomi has announced that the Mi A3 will be available in open sale till August 31 in India. The phone will be up for grabs from Amazon and the official Mi website. The Mi A3 sale coincides with the Mi Super Sale running on Amazon, Flipkart, and Mi.com.

The official Xiaomi Twitter handle has tweeted that the Mi A3 will be on a special open sale that will go through August 31, making it more convenient for prospective buyers to purchase the phone without the rush of a flash sale. Those who purchase the phone during the open sale can avail the advantage of an exclusive Rs. 750 cashback offer for HDFC Bank credit cardholders.

Moreover, there is also Airtel's double data benefit that is applicable with the Rs. 249 prepaid plan recharge. The Mi A3's open sale coincides with the Mi Super Sale that kicked off yesterday with a host of discounts on Xiaomi phones and culminates on August 31. As part of the sales fest, one can avail discounts on phones such as Redmi Note 6 Pro and the Redmi Y2, alongside bank discounts and no-cost EMIs.

As for the Mi A3, it packs a 6.08-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) Super AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and is powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC. The phone's base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant carries a price tag of Rs. 12,999, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option has been priced at Rs. 15,999.

The phone sports an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. The Mi A3's triple rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, assisted by an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Selfies are handled by a 32-megapixel front camera, while a 4,030mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging keeps the lights on.