Mi A3 Goes on Open Sale in India via Amazon.in, Mi.com: Price, Specifications, Offers

The two e-commerce sites are offering an exchange discount on the purchase of Mi A3.

By | Updated: 3 September 2019 17:12 IST
Mi A3 sports a 48-megapixel sensor

Highlights
  • Mi A3 is priced in India starting at Rs. 12,999
  • Amazon India is offering no-cost EMI options
  • Mi.com has listed double data and calling benefits for Airtel users

Mi A3 is now available in an open sale manner in India. The Android One phone was launched in India a few weeks ago, and has been sold in the country on a flash sale basis since then. The company has announced that the phone can be bought anytime via Mi.com, Mi Home Stores, and Amazon India, putting an end to the flash sales. Key feature of Mi A3 include triple rear cameras with a 48-megapixel main sensor, a Super AMOLED display, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 32-megapixel front camera.

Xiaomi India took to Twitter to announce that Mi A3 both variants are now available in India in an open sale manner. Mi A3 price in India is set at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option and Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. Both the variants have gone on an open sale on Amazon India, Mi.com, and Mi Home Stores across the country. It is available in Not Just Blue, More Than White, and Kind of Grey colour options.

Xiaomi Mi A3 Review

Amazon India has listed no-cost EMI options, exchange discount, double data and unlimited calling from Airtel with the Rs. 249/ Rs. 299 / Rs. 349 recharges, and 5 percent cashback on HDFC Bank debit cards. Mi.com offers include Mi Exchange discount, and double data and unlimited calling benefits with Rs. 249 recharge for Airtel subscribers.

Xiaomi Mi A3 specifications

The Mi A3 sports a 6.08-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) Super AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 19.5:9 aspect ratio with a waterdrop notch at the top. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage.

In the camera department, the Mi A3 packs a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.79 aperture, accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with a 118-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 32-megapixel front camera to handle selfies and video calls. The phone comes equipped with a 4,030mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi Mi A3

Xiaomi Mi A3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good cameras
  • Premium build quality
  • Excellent battery life
  • Smooth performance
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution display
  • Hybrid dual-SIM slot
  • Camera is slow to focus at times
  • Aggressive HDR
Read detailed Xiaomi Mi A3 review
Display6.08-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4030mAh
OSAndroid 9.0
Resolution720x1560 pixels
