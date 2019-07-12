Technology News
Mi A3, Mi A3 Lite Launch Teased; Specifications and Codenames Leaked

Xiaomi Global Spokesperson Donovan Sung took to Twitter to announce the imminent arrival of the Mi A3 series.

By | Updated: 12 July 2019 17:36 IST
Mi A3 and Mi A3 Lite may launch soon

Highlights
  • Mi A3 is tipped to be codenamed bamboo_sprout
  • Mi A3 Lite is tipped to be codenamed cosmos_sprout
  • Xiaomi executive releases first teaser of Mi A3 series

Xiaomi Mi A3 and Mi A3 Lite are now expected to launch soon. Xiaomi Global Spokesperson Donovan Sung has teased the imminent arrival of the Android One phones, asking fans what feature they were looking forward to the most in the next generation of the Mi A series. Separately, a fresh leak has tipped off the processors on both the phones. Codenames of both the phones have also been leaked (or rather, reiterated), and the Mi A3 Lite is rumoured to be called cosmos_sprout, while the Mi A3 phone is internally reported to be called bamboo_sprout.

Sung took to Twitter to tease the arrival of the next-generation Mi A series phones. His tweet reads, “One year ago, we launched our next generation Android One smartphones Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite. What's everyone looking forward to the most in the next generation of the Mi A series?” This tweet hints that the Mi A3 and Mi A3 Lite are indeed incoming, however an official launch timeline still remains a mystery.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal and MySmartPrice separately report that the Mi A3 and Mi A3 Lite are in the works, and will launch globally soon. The Xiaomi Mi A3 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 730 SoC, while the Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC. As mentioned, the two phones are codenamed bamboo_sprout and cosmos_sprout respectively - something that had been leaked way back in March. The tipster notes that the phones will be part of the Android One program.

A recent US FCC listing tipped that the Mi CC9e may be launched globally as the Mi A3. However, the Mi CC9e is powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC, while this latest leak suggests that the Mi A3 may be powered by the Snapdragon 730 SoC. Xiaomi is known to tweak few specifications between the global and Chinese variant, so this may just be one of the little differences between the Mi CC9e and Mi A3.

There was a separate report that suggested that the Mi A3 will sport the same design as the Mi CC9 series. For now, there's only speculation and rumours to go by, and any real details will only emerge closer to launch. The Xiaomi Mi A2 was launched in India in August last year, and its successor could come around the same time this year.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mi A3, Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite, Xiaomi Mi A3 Specifications, Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite Specifications
