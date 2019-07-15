Technology News
Mi A3 Launch Set for July 25, Alleged Live Images of the Phone Leaked

The leak tips the presence of Snapdragon 665 SoC and triple rear cameras on the Mi A3.

By | Updated: 15 July 2019 12:25 IST
Mi A3 is tipped to launch alongside the Mi A3 Lite in India as well.

Highlights
  • Mi A3 is reportedly a tweaked version of the Mi CC9e
  • The phone is tipped to pack a 48-megapixel rear camera
  • Xiaomi Mi A3 is based on Android One programme

Xiaomi recently started teasing the launch of the Mi A3, promising improved photography performance with its new Mi A-series phone. The company has now officially confirmed that the Mi A3 will be launched at an event on July 25. But before the phone could be officially unveiled, alleged live images of the Mi A3 have surfaced online, alongside its retail package. The latest leak also seemingly confirms some of the rumoured Mi A3 specifications such as Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, triple rear cameras, and an in-display fingerprint sensor among others.

Xiaomi began teasing the launch of new phones in the Mi ‘A' series with impressive photography prowess, indicating the imminent arrival of Mi A3 and Mi A3 Lite. A few days ago, key specifications and alleged official images of the Mi A3 and the Mi A3 Lite also surfaced online, giving us our first look at the two upcoming phones. Putting an end to speculations regarding the Mi A3 series' launch date, Xiaomi has now officially confirmed that the Mi A3 will be launched on July 25, possibly alongside the Mi A3 Lite.

mi a3 retail2 Mi A3

Mi A3's latest leak tips Snapdragon 665 and an in-display fingerprint sensor
Photo Credit: GSMArena

 

In an official post on the Mi.com forum, Xiaomi revealed that the Mi A3 will be unveiled at an event on July 25 in Warsaw, Poland. Xiaomi is also offering fans a chance to attend the launch event and is accepting registrations until July 16, out of which 10 lucky individuals will be selected. Alongside the official launch date confirmation, an extensive Mi A3 leak has again popped up in the form of alleged live images.

The hands-on images of the Mi A3 and its retail box, which come courtesy of GSMArena, show the phone sporting a black paint job and triple rear cameras. The latest leak suggests that the Mi A3 will come in a total of three colours - blue, white, and black – with the first two sporting a gradient finish. The Mi A3 is tipped to be tweaked version of the Mi CC9e that was launched last month.

mi a3 retail1 Mi A3

The new leak indicates that the Mi A3 will also come in a black colour option
Photo Credit: GSMArena

 

The leaked images also seem to confirm some of the rumoured specifications and features of the Mi A3. The plastic film on the phone's display states that the Mi A3 will feature triple rear cameras with a 48-megapixel main snapper. The phone is said to pack a 6.088-inch AMOLED display that will also feature an in-screen fingerprint sensor. The leaked photos further reveal that the Mi A3 will be powered by Snapdragon 665 SoC and will come equipped with a 4,030mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging.

