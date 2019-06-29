Technology News
Xiaomi Mi A3 Tipped to Be Similar in Design to Mi CC9

Tipster says that Mi A3 design may be identical to Mi CC9.

Updated: 29 June 2019 18:07 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Sudhandhu Ambhore

Xiaomi Mi A3 may launch soon

Highlights
  • Mi A3 phone is tipped to be powered by Snapdragon 700 series SoC
  • It may sport an identical design as the Mi CC9 phone
  • The CC9 phone is set to launch in China on July 2

Xiaomi is all set to launch its new ‘CC' series in China, and the first phones to debut in the series are called CC9 and CC9e. Now, a tipster suggests that the Mi CC9 phone design may be similar to the upcoming Mi A3 phone slated to launch globally. A tipster suggests that the Mi A3 will have an identical design as the CC9 phone. He shared official render photos of the Mi CC9 phone shared by Xiaomi recently, suggesting that the Mi A3 may also arrive in White and Dark Blue colour options with similar gradient finishes as well.

Tipster Sudhandhu Ambhore has tweeted that the upcoming Android One-based Mi A3 may have a similar design to the Mi CC9. He shared official renders of the phone that were shared by Xiaomi recently. The Mi CC9 phone is slated to launch next week on July 2. The renders show off the phone in two gradient panel finishes, one in White and one in Dark Blue. The phone is seen to sport a triple rear camera setup aligned vertically and there's no fingerprint sensor at the back, indicating an in-screen fingerprint sensor as well. The Mi A3 has also been rumoured to come with an in-screen fingerprint scanner earlier.

There's little known about the Mi A3 as of now, but a recent report suggested that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 700 series SoC and there will be a Mi A3 Lite variant as well.

To recall, Xiaomi rebranded the Mi 5X as the Mi A1 for the global audience, and then rebranded the Mi 6X as the Mi A2. Earlier, the Mi 9X was anticipated to be the China variant of the Mi A3, but the Mi 9X hasn't been launched yet. It was reported to launch in April, but that didn't happen.

If this latest leak holds any weight, then Xiaomi would be changing its rebranding strategy for its upcoming Android One phone. If Mi A3 is indeed similar to the Mi CC9 phone in terms of design, it could even similar specifications. However, Ambhore makes no such claims.

For now, there's only speculation to go by, and any real details will only emerge closer to launch. The Xiaomi Mi A2 was launched in India in August last year, and its successor could come around the same time this year.

